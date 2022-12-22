Gwendlyn Brown: I Just Don’t Like Robyn, Okay?!?

Gwendlyn Brown is not holding back, folks.

The 21-year old daughter of Christine and Kody Brown likely feels far more free to talk openly these days because her parents are no longer together… not after Christine moved back to Utah last year because Kody sucks as a father and human being.

As a result?

The filter appears to have been removed from Gwendlyn.

A few days ago, for example, Gwendlyn came right out and said her dad clearly prefers Robyn over every other member of his family.

She added that Kody doesn’t seem to care about how this makes his other loved ones feel, either.

During this same Q&A with social media followers, Gwendlyn told folks she’d rather not talk about Robyn because the infamous Sister Wives cast member gives her “bad vibes.”

In what sense? Was Gwendlyn really saying she isn’t a fan of Kody’s only legal spouse?

Robyn Brown looks a little irritated in this confessional from Season 17 of the hit show Sister Wives.

YES, as it turns out.

Asked by a user how she has felt watching Sister Wives Season 17 unfold, Gwendlyn replied:

“I do feel less about Robyn from watching this.

“But I feel like that’s not very fair from me, ‘cause I really don’t like her as a person.”

So there you have it. No beating around any bushes by Gwendlyn there, huh?

Robyn Brown looks pretty darn concerned in this confessional from Sister Wives Season 17.

Christine’s daughter reiterated that “virtually none” of the Brown kids watch the long-running TLC series due to the awkwardness associated it, but:

“Watching [Robyn] makes me like her less for sure.”

We somehow doubt Gwendlyn is alone in this assessment.

Robyn has said some very strange stuff throughout recent Sister Wives episode, defending Kody at every opportunity and blaming Christine and Janelle for not sticking by his selfish side.

I feel like he’s lining up all women and I’m there too,” Robyn said on air at one point, arguing that Christine rejecting Kody will make Kody look down upon ALL females… and then somehow claiming this is Christine’s fault.

She added at the time:

“He’s shooting us all down because Christine is a woman.

“And he’s angry and he’s hurt.”

On the Season 17 premiere, meanwhile, Christine opened up about her November 2021 split from the polygamous patriarch and hinted that favoritism toward Robyn played a demise to their marriage.

“I think he has a favorite wife and that’s why all of this is like it is,” the mom of six said during on the September 2022 installment.

“And apparently, I’m not treating her well enough.”

