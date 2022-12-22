Leah Messer Opens Up About Jaylan Mobley Split: I’m Still Grieving!

It’s been several weeks since we first learned that Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley’s breakup, but details about the surprising split have been hard to come by.

That’s because Jaylan somehow convinced Leah to sign an NDA that prevents her from discussing the cause of the breakup.

But fortunately, Mobley hasn’t been able to silence his ex entirely.

Leah spoke to People magazine this week in her first major interview since she and Jaylan parted ways.

And while she’s still not spilling the tea about the cause of the split — apparently her can sue her if she does that — Leah is opening about her healing process as she continues to recover from this latest heartbreak.

“The beginning of my breakup, it was difficult. But there’s a healing process, there’s a grieving process after any breakup,” Messer tells the outlet.

“You form an attachment with someone and a connection, and you get to grieve that if that relationship doesn’t align.”

Yes, Leah’s not denying that the breakup has been tough for her.

But she says that despite what a difficult year it’s been, she’s hopeful about her future and looking forward to spending the holidays with her family.

“But I’m excited to spend the holidays with my daughters and continue to do what we do as a family,” Messer explains.

As for what’s helped Leah during her healing process, the Teen Mom star says she resisted the lure of unhealthy coping mechanisms and focused on self-care instead.

“I think self-care for everyone looks completely different,” she says.

“So if it’s a spa day, if it’s meditating, if it’s hiking, really the way that I ground myself is through Earth,” Leah continues.

“Whether that’s taking walks or hiking, or I really love spa days too. And music — music feeds my soul. It just does.”

Leah encourages her fans to take time out for themselves when their own lives get a little hectic.

“I think it’s so important that we take time out for ourselves, and have a good support system and your friends,” she says.

“I think it’s huge,” Leah adds.

We might never find out exactly what caused Leah and Jaylan to go their separate ways.

Fans are convinced that Jaylan cheated, but Leah has neither confirmed or denied those rumors.

Whatever the case, it’s clear that this breakup was a rather messy one that Leah feeling as though her world had been turned upside down.

So while it’s tempting to push for more information, we hope that Ms. Messer’s fans will instead encourage her in her recovery.