Christine Brown: I Left Kody Because He’s an AWFUL Father!

Christine Brown finally put herself first just over a year ago, deciding to leave spiritual spouse Kody because he was simply horrible to her.

This is someone, remember, that he wasn’t even attracted to Christine on the former couple’s wedding day.

In actuality, though, the Sister Wives star was a guest this past Friday on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast and said she left Kody because she had to put other people first.

Specifically, her children.

“For years I’d say, ‘Your dad loves you. He loves you. He wants to spend time with you,” Christine said on air, referring at first to 12-year old Truely, but then adding overall:

“I’d tell my kids that all of the time, that he’s going to come over. We’re going to have a great time.

“And after a while, they stopped believing me. And I saw it in their eyes that they didn’t believe me anymore.

“They did really feel like they had a great connection with him.”

Christine and Kody share six children, most of whom are grown up and out of the house.

But Kody has a poor relationship with this latter group as well.

Heck, on the latest Sister Wives episode, he son (with Janelle, not Christine) Gabriel broke down in tears because his dad forgot his birthday.

“That’s the last time I ever talked to my dad,” he even said on air of the October 2021 moment.

Christine Brown flashes a lovely smile for the camera via this selfie, which she shared on Instagram in November 2022.

The thing is, while Kody has basically ignored a majority of his sons and daughters for a very long time now… he’s maintained a relationship with the kids he shares with Robyn.

And it’s plain for all to see and lament.

“They’d see what it was like for other kids and how he was amazing and he wasn’t with them. And they were awkward around him and nervous,” Christine said on this new podcast.

In the end, the Sister Wives star says she decided that leaving Kody would be the only way to ensure a healthy environment for her kids.

“It’s tough. Because all I want for my kids is to have a relationship with their dad. Are you kidding me? I don’t want my kids to have daddy issues. That’s super super sad,” Christine admitted on Friday, stating of her ex:

“He’s missing out on knowing them, because they’re phenomenal people. They’re amazing and delightful and he doesn’t know them.

“It’s sad for him too. So it’s frustrating all around.”

Kody Brown does more of his trademark ranting on Sister Wives.

In a few revealing instances of late, Kody himself has confessed to being a deadbeat dad.

He’s said he barely spends any time with his children.

Christine now says she didn’t think waiting around or having any more talks with Kody would “change anything,” as far as his parenting went.

So she made the only choice she believes she had last year.

Hello there, Christine Brown! The mother of six is happy with her decision to leave Kody.

“If he’d been an awesome dad, I would still be there,” she said on the podcast.

“If he was an awesome dad to my kids, if they knew he loved them, if he wanted to spend time with them, I’d stay.

“But it just wasn’t there.”

