Robyn Brown Breaks Down, Is Worried Kody Now Hates ALL Women

On the December 11 episode of Sister Wives, Robyn Brown will be very concerned about her poor, innocent, extremely sexist husband.

Just prior to this installment having been filmed, of course, Kody was forced to say goodbye to spiritual spouse Christine, who peaced out of Flagstaff in November 2021.

From there, viewers have witnessed such tension between Kody and Janelle that the latter started to truly question her marriage.

Through it all, Robyn has remained very much by Kody’s side… to such an extent that the aforementioned sister wives are jealous of her bond with the father of 18.

Robyn Brown is all worked up and emotional in this scene from Sister Wives Season 17.

“It’s hard to be a plural wife when your husband has a wife leaving him,” Robyn says in a sneak peek published by Us Weekly.

She then offers up an unusual viewpoint, comparing husbands in a polygamous households versus those NOT in a polygamous household and states:

“Most men in monogamy they go do stupid stuff and they date whoever.

“And they’re angry and they’re pissed. And [think that] women suck.”

Kody and Robyn Brown don’t look especially thrilled to be sitting and talking to the Sister Wives camera here, do they?

Robyn proceeds to break down in tears as she details what she’s seen in Kody since he and Christine parted ways.

“He’s dealing with that while he’s married. And I’ve told him several times, I feel like he’s lining up all women and I’m there too,” Robyn explains, including Meri and Janelle in this discussion as she tells them:

“He’s shooting us all down because Christine is a woman. And he’s angry and he’s hurt.”

So, in other effed up words, Robyn thinks Kody will take out his Christine-related frustrations on EVERY female in his life… which really just makes him a chauvinistic A-Hole if true.

Kody — who publicly confirmed his split from Christine about 13 months ago after more than 25 years together — then notes that the roles in plural families are not equal, saying some very weird stuff himself:

“I think women bear a different burden in plural marriage then men do,” Kody tells the cameras in the clip.

“I’ve seen men leave plural marriage feeling [with] five, six wives never feeling like they’ve been loved.”

From there, he tries to argue that polygamy is for the benefit of women, not men.

“Plural marriage isn’t all beer and Skittles. It’s not for a man,” he argues in a confessional.

“There’s a different burden — I don’t want to sit here and mansplain to you. It’s just obvious that it’s difficult. ‘You’re going to share your husband? Why would you do that?’”

No one can say for certain.

But the arrangement likes speaks to some serious insecurities inside of the women involved.

Toward the end of the emotional conversation with his sister wives, the topic shifts to maybe building on the family’s Coyote Pass property someday, which really irritates the patriarch.

Kody Brown is irate in this photo. He’s reacting to the news that Christine no longer wants to be his sister wife.

“We were going down a road where we really were on the verge of a critical conversation. And now we’re looking at plans and getting all happy,” Kody says in the video.

“I think that was a mistake. We should’ve finished the crucial conversation.

“We’re just gonna ignore it. That’s just what’s going to happen.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sunday nights at 10/9c.

