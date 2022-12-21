Farrah Abraham Posts Unrecognizable Throwback, Accidentally Reminds Fans of How Much Work She's Had Done

Farrah Abraham has never been shy about her fondness for cosmetic procedures.

The former Teen Mom star has had just about every kind of “work” done at one time or another, and as a result, her appearance has been considerably transformed over the years.

That might be why we don’t see many throwback photos from Ms. Abraham.

But it’s the holiday season, a time when many of us pause to reflect on our past and the ways in which we’ve changed — and it seems the spirit of nostalgia moved Farrah to break her own “no throwbacks” rule.

Farrah posted the pic above in her Instagram Story this week.

And on Reddit and elsewhere, Teen Mom fans were quick to point out how much she’s changed.

“Oh my God… mom memories of the holidays” Farrah captioned the picture, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“And Christmas just keeps getting better! Adorable!” she continued.

As you can see from the photo above, Farrah’s old look contrasts rather sharply with her new look.

But we suppose that’s what a decade of plastic surgery will do to a person.

Has Farrah undergone one cosmetic procedure too many? (Photo via Instagram)

Of course, the goal of all that work is to improve one’s appearance.

And many commenters believe that Farrah’s work has taken her in the wrong direction.

“Did she have a stroke? Why is the left side of her face drooping? I’m starting to feel sorry for her again,” one commenter wrote.

Farrah Abraham’s latest selfie is getting a lot of attention. Unfortunately for Farrah, it’s not receiving many compliments. (Photo via Instagram)

“I’ve never seen anyone else this desperate and embarrassing. Poor Sophia,” another added.

“She has pushed the surgeries to the limit. It is probably nerve damage causing the drooping,” a third chimed in.

Yes, many observers have arrived at the conclusion that Farrah has done permanent nerve damage by getting too much work done and hiring cut-rate doctors to do it.

Farrah Abraham holds a tortilla in her hand in this TikTok image, as she stands alongside her teenage daughter. (Photo via TikTok)

Some say they’re concerned about the example that Farrah is setting for her teenage daughter, Sophia.

And while some of that concern is surely genuine, most people who are commenting on the situation seem to simply enjoy dunking on Farrah.

While we’d normally be opposed to that mentality, Farrah is quite the bully, so maybe she’s just getting a taste of her own medicine.

Farrah Abraham has had a lot of work done. (Photo via Instagram)

Whatever the case, it seems that Farrah might not have any immediate plans to go back under the knife, but you can be certain she’s not through tinkering with her appearance.

The former reality star says she first underwent a breast augmentation in 2013 and was instantly hooked.

That’s the case with a lot of people who get work done, and we suppose there’s nothing inherently wrong with it.

But hopefully, Farrah will keep her health in mind as she goes forward.