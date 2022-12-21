Teresa Giudice to Todd and Julie Chrisley: Prison is Gonna Suck!

Teresa Giudice has some words of wisdom to pass along to her fellow reality stars.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star spent 11 months in prison back in 2015 after pleading guilty to bankruptcy fraud charges.

Similarly, Todd and Julie Chrisley pleaded guilty this summer to defrauding the government and to lying about various aspects of their finances.

They were sentenced last month to a dozen years and seven years in federal prison, respectively.

While the Chrisley Knows Best mainstays have talked a good game about their impending stints, talking lot about faith and God and stuff, Teresa has some useful things to say to the couple.

She can speak from experience, you know?

The 50-year-old spoke to TMZ this week and advised the USA Network personalities to “stand strong for their family and manifest while being in prison what they want when they come out … and just to be strong for their children.”

Todd Chrisley reacts in shock here during a scene on his terrible reality show.

Giudice, whose ex-husband, Joe, also spent time in jail for his white collar crimes, added:

“It’s going to be very hard but they have to make the best of it … but they have to stay connected to their children and make it work.”

Todd and Julie’s children do seem to have their back.

In the wake of her parents getting sentenced, for example, Savannah Chrisley insisted the legal fight isn’t over, making it clear she supports her mom and dad.

According to Giudice, having her four kids visit “every week” played a significant role in keeping the family connected throughout her time in jail.

“The thing is my children were young … but based on their schedule, at least, go once a month,” she added along these vital lines.

Lindsie Chrisley, for her past, has said her parents are “dedicating their time in therapy and their biblical studies,” as well as “spending time with their kids that are in Nashville” before they are sent to prison.

Todd Chrisley doesn’t look too bothered by anything in this scene from his reality show.

Todd and Julie admitted they conspired to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans back in June.

They also submitted false credit reports and bank statements while trying to rent out a home.

Although they filed to appeal their sentencing and have maintained their innocence, the spouses will be heading to Florida to fulfill their sentences in just a few weeks.

We hope they learn some seriously valuable lessons there.