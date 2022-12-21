The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 Trailer: "I'm Gonna Break Your F--king Balls!"

Sides are about to be chosen. Insults are about to be hurled.

And things are about to get EXPLOSIVE.

On December 21, Bravo released the first trailer for The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13, which premieres on Tuesday, February 7 with a 75-minute episode.

This season will feature the addition of two new cast members, Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda, although the main focus of this teaser will be on… who else?

Teresa Giudice.

Specifically, footage depicts Teresa and her brand new husband, Luis Ruelas, who got married in August in front of over 200 guests… none of whom included Teresa’s brother, Joe, or her sister-in-law, Melissa.

“She’s always wanted to keep my brother and I apart. She got her wish,” Teresa says at one point, presumably about Melissa.

At another point, the aforementioned quartet get heated at a 1920s-themed bash that took place on August 2, just a couple weeks before the nuptials.

In the preview, Joe needs to be held back, while Teresa tells Melissa: “Get off of me!”

Later in the video, Joe confronts Louie at a guys’ dinner, berating him as follows:

“My wife’s not in the f—ing wedding, f— you. Her family’s not in the wedding, f— them. I’m gonna break your f—ing balls, f—ing right now.”

Joe Gorga looks pretty fired up in this photo from The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The fight between them also goes down after Jennifer Aydin is heard speculatiing about rumors Melissa cheated on Joe, saying:

“She saw Melissa in the backseat and she was making out with another guy.”

According to previous reports, Teresa either helped spread this rumor or at least did nothing to stop it… hence the bad blood between her and Melissa.

“I don’t think you guys are happy,” tells her brother in the promo.

Upon hearing that, Joe flips out at his sister, yelling “F–k you,” before storming away.

He and Louie almost get physical as well, as Louie is heard exclaiming:

“I’m gonna f—ing punch him in the f—ing face because I got nothing to lose.”

During an interview with Us Weekly in August, Melissa slammed the gossip circulating about her personal life, telling the tabloid:

“There’s a lot of rumors that come out about me, and you know what? We just keep hitting ’em, swatting ’em like flies, [and] they just keep coming.”

Along with everyone mentioned above, Season 13 will feature Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs, while Jackie Goldschneider will be back as a friend, along with Jennifer Fessler.

“This was a very emotional season for me, in so many ways. There were many amazing highs, and also some pretty low lows,” Giudice previously told Entertainment Weekly.

“It made me realize that I want to only be around people who make me shine, bring out the best in me, and are genuinely happy for me. When you put happiness out there, you get happiness back in return.

“I have no time for people trying to bring negative energy into my world.”