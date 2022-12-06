Did Tania Maduro and Michael Jessen Really Have an Affair?

We recently reported on the alleged relationship between Tania Maduro and Michael Jessen.

The seemingly random 90 Day Fiance Season 7 castmates both live relatively nearby. And neither are with their exes. They’re certainly friendly, at least.

Reports have alleged that their friendship actually contributed to the end of Michael’s marriage.

In fact, an insider claims that Juliana thought that Michael was “too close” with Tania long before she split for Europe.

In the wake of the first claims about Michael and Tania — that they were in a relationship, and that they will soon be roommates — an inside source spoke to In Touch Weekly.

“[Juliana] left because they were too close for [her] liking,” the insider claimed.

If this report is accurate, Michael and Tania may have given Juliana cause to feel jealous.

“They were seen at the bar, the little pub Fairfield in Cos Cob [Connecticut],” the source dished.

The insider then claimed that people saw Tania and Michael “kissing and stroking each other’s hands.”

Whoa! Hanging out with friends is one thing. If you’re going to kiss, well, it’s best to get the okay from your respective spouses first.

Which isn’t to say that they’ve never spoken to each other’s spouses.

Obviously, they were castmates on Season 7. Of course they spoke at the Tell All. It’s just that apparently there was more to it.

See, the inside source also alleged that Tania “told Juliana personally that they are moving in together.”

Maybe she felt that Juliana deserved to know, and to hear it from her rather than from anyone else.

Juliana is in Europe. She has a new man. She even welcomed a child.

But having moved on doesn’t mean that you don’t have any hard feelings. That is, of course, assuming that the reports are true.

90 Day Fiance Season 7 stars Michael Jessen and Juliana Custodio were overjoyed with love on their wedding day.

We first heard the news about Tania and Michael from 90 Day Fiance blogger John Yates.

He shared that they had been in “a relationship” of some kind “for years,” and that they would soon move in together.

Fans were taken aback. Tania Maduro and Yates don’t seem to like each other much at all, but his intel is almost always right on the money. In fact, it usually comes from the cast themselves.

Sometimes, reality stars ignore reports about them, put out a terse and formal statement, or directly refute claims.

Instead, Tania posted a tongue-in-cheek response to her Instagram Story.

“Lol @johnyates327tv has more info on my life than me!” she wrote, seemingly facetiously.

“Let’s watch the YouTube together to find out what’s going on in my life,” Tania suggested.

“Go subscribe to his YouTube to get notified of more news on me,” she added.

One has to assume that this was sarcastic. But some may have interpreted this as a genuine promotion. Tone does not always translate over text.

Tania’s next update, however, felt less tongue-in-cheek.

“For actual and real dating and moving life updates, subscribe to my channel,” she advised.

The implication here is that she is refuting the claims made by both Yates and by In Touch Weekly.

Like we noted, Yates tends to be very reliable when it comes to insider intel. And we have no reason to doubt In Touch Weekly, either.

But we hope that Tania and Michael will, together or separately, open up to viewers.

It’s possible that Tania contractually cannot. We may end up seeing some of it play out on screen at some point. Or maybe not. Only time will tell.