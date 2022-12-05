Michael Jessen and Tania Maduro Allegedly in Relationship, Planning to Move in Together

We have discussed some truly random 90 Day Fiance pairings in the past. Now, it’s time again.

Both Michael Jessen and Tania Maduro appeared on 90 Day Fiance Season 7. At the time, they had their own partners.

Now, a new report claims that Michael and Tania have had some sort of relationship spanning years. And that they will soon be living together.

Tania is promoting the report … but also says that it’s not true.

This is a weird one, so buckle up, folks.

90 Day Fiance blogger John Yates has cultivated a reputation for unparalleled access to the cast. He also has a bit of a larger-than-life personality and penchant for drama. Both of these facts are relevant as we weigh this report.

And it is he who reports that Michael and Tania “have had a relationship for a few years now.”

90 Day: The Single Life Season 3 star Tania Maduro speaks about what sort of partner she would like after her marriage.

According to Yates, Michael and Tania “will be moving in together shortly.”

Allegedly, Michael also signed away custody of his two children, Max and CeCe, who are living with their mother in Michigan.

We know that Michael has grappled with financial troubles since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Yates cites just one source for his claims, but describes the alleged insider as a “very, very, very reliable source.”

He also claimed that this relationship is nothing new.

“One of the reasons why Juliana and Michael broke up,” Yates dished, “was because of this relationship that Michael and Tania were having.”

Allegedly, “Tania would go hang out with Michael when Juliana wasn’t there.”

According to Yates’ insider, Juliana learned about these visits from neighbors.

“Tania slept at Michael’s house often,” this source claimed.

90 Day Fiance Season 7 stars Michael Jessen and Juliana Custodio were married, kissing to seal their marital bond.

And, as we noted, the two were allegedly planning to move in together.

Yates relayed: “In a couple weeks — maybe a month — Tania and Michael will be living together.”

It’s nice to hear that Michael will have a place to stay despite the foreclosure. But … is any of this true?

Tania responded to Yates’ claims about this alleged relationship with a tongue-in-cheek comment.

“Lol @johnyates327tv has more info on my life than me!” she wrote, one assumes with sarcasm.

“Let’s watch the youtube together to find out what’s going on in my life,” Tania suggested. “Go subscribe to his YouTube to get notified of more news on me!”

Yates fully admitted during the video that he does not like Tania. She doesn’t like him either.

Over the years, Yates has sometimes had lapses in judgment — not merely in which cast members become his friends, but at times on other topics.

But … does that mean that any part of this report is untrue? You can dislike someone and still have authentic tea on them. Still, we would love some confirmation — or clarity — from Tania and Michael.