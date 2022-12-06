Kirstie Alley: Hollywood Mourns the Loss of a Legend

As previously and sadly reported, Kirstie Alley is dead at the age of 71.

The multiple-time Emmy Award winner — best remembered for roles in Cheers, Look Who’s Talking and Victoria’s Closet — passed away on Monday from an unknown type of cancer.

Via a statement to People Magazine, the actress’ children, True and Lillie, confirmed the tragic news.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 22: Kirstie Alley and John Travolta attend the premiere of Quiver Distribution’s “The Fanatic” at the Egyptian Theatre on August 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead,” Alley’s children wrote.

“As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

Having starred in a number of movies and also appeared in a countless number of television shows, Alley worked with nearly everyone in Hollywood by the time she passed away.

In response to this tragedy, many of her fellow actors, actresses and others in show business released messages of sympathy and sorrow on social media.

To wit…

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 27: Kirstie Alley attends Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s Ballroom Birthday Bash at the Hammerstein Ballroom on January 27, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Ted Danson: “I was on a plane today and did something I rarely do. I watched an old episode of Cheers. It was the episode where Tom Berenger proposes to Kirstie, who keeps saying no, even though she desperately wants to say yes.

“Kirstie was truly brilliant in it.

“Her ability to play a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown was both moving and hysterically funny. She made me laugh 30 years ago when she shot that scene, and she made me laugh today just as hard.

“As I got off the plane, I heard that Kirstie had died.

“I am so sad and so grateful for all the times she made me laugh. I send my love to her children. As they well know, their mother had a heart of gold. I will miss her.”

Jamie Lee Curtis: “I’ve just heard the sad news that Kirstie Alley has died. [She] was a great comic foil in @tvscreamqueens and a beautiful mama bear in her very real life.

“She helped me buy onesies for my family that year for Christmas. We agreed to disagree about some things but had a mutual respect and connection.

“Sad news.”

Tim Allen: “A sweet soul pass on in Kristie Alley. Sad, sad news. Prayers for all her family.”

Steve Guttenberg: “Kirstie met me at her house with a tuna sandwich on my favorite bread. ‘Steve, I know all about you and your love of rye bread. Eat some tuna.’

“We were rehearsing It Takes Two, and every day she amazed me with her generosity of the tangible and with her soulfulness. The world is a bit empty without Kirstie.”

Kristin Chenoweth: “RIP Kirstie. I loved you so. We will meet again.”

Megyn Kelly: “This is such sad news. A beautiful, brave, funny and beloved woman. Rest in Peace, Kirstie Alley.”

Taylor Lautner: “An honor working with you and getting to know your Kirstie. RIP.”

Travis Tritt: “Shocked and saddened by the news of Kirstie Alley.”

Clancy Brown: “I loved working with her. My condolences to the family.”

Adam Carolla: “I felt lucky to know you @kirstiealley. Rest in peace, my friend.”

Kirstie Alley attends the premiere of Quiver Distribution’s “The Fanatic” at the Egyptian Theatre on August 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

In 2013, Alley starred in her own sitcom titled Kirstie.

Among her final acting credits included a 2019 appearance on The Goldbergs and 2020 TV movie You Can’t Take My Daughter.

She also was part of The Masked Singer earlier this year.

In 2010, her life was chronicled on the A&E reality TV series Kirstie Alley’s Big Life.

Alley also competed on season 12 of Dancing with the Stars and won her second Emmy for her portrayal of Sally Goodson in David’s Mother in 1994.

BOREHAMWOOD, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Runner up Kirstie Alley is evicted during the Celebrity Big Brother final 2018 at Elstree Studios on September 10, 2018 in Borehamwood, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

In their statement, Alley’s kids remembered their mother’s “zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did.”

They also thanked the “incredible team of doctors and nurses” at the Moffitt Cancer Center before concluding their statement by asking for fans to “respect our privacy at this difficult time.”

May Kirstie Alley rest in peace.