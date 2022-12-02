Andrew Shue Scrubs Instagram of All Amy Robach References in Wake of Bombshell Cheating Scandal

The marriage between actor Andrew Shue and reporter Amy Robach very much appears to be over.

The only relevant question at the moment appears to be this:

Exactly when did it end?!?

First, for celebrity gossip followers just tuning in, a refresher follows…

Andrew Shue and Amy Robach attend the 2022 ADAPT Leadership Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street on March 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for ADAPT Leadership Awards)

On Wednesday, The Daily Mail published photos of Robach and her Good Morning American co-host, T.J. Holmes, looking VERY cozy during a trip to upstate New York.

In one picture of the anchors, for example, Holmes is playfully touching Robach’s rear end as she packs up a car.

The colleagues — who have been behind the desk of GMA3, a mid-day spin-off of the legendary ABC morning show, since 2020 — have for years been close, frequently sharing pictures of each other on social media.

But the pictures did not include intimate moments such as the one described above… and both Holmes and Robach took down their respective social media pages in the wake of this report.

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City – Pier 36 – South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images,)

Meanwhile, on the same day news of a possible relationship between the TV personalities went viral, Robach’s husband, Melrose Place alum Andrew Shue, removed all references to his spouse from his own Instagram page.

(Holmes, for his part, is also married; he wed Marilee Fiebig in 2010.)

Ahead of this unfortunate drama, Shue and Robach used their accounts to gush about their marriage.

“Through the rain – by the river – a run to celebrate life – Amy shows us all how to live – everyday – We are the luckiest!” the actor, for example, captioned an October 2020 photo with Robach.

That was two years ago, of course.

According to TMZ insiders, both Robach and Holmes separated from their spouses in August and only started a romantic relationship with each other afterwards.

As a result, neither is expected to face any discipline from their bosses because they’re considered a pair of consenting adults.

Robach and Shue will reportedly finalize their divorce within the month, and the latter was planning to go public with her and Holmes’ romance after this paperwork was complete.

On Thursday, with the Internet abuzz over the pictures cited above, Holmes and Robach co-hosted their Good Morning America program like usual.

They made no reference to the rumors or to their apparently relationship.

“Amy and T.J. will be making it official,” an In Touch Weekly source said yesterday, adding:

“They’re not hiding it because it’s no longer a secret and they weren’t cheating on their spouses.”