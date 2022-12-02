Kanye West Accuses Kim Kardashian of Affair with Chris Paul in Final Unhinged Tweet

Elon Musk declared that there could only be one terminally divorced alt right past-or-present billionaire lunatic on Twitter.

Since he occupies that post already, he suspended Kanye West following Ye’s ever-worsening antisemitic and pro-Nazi tirades.

But while his open praise of Hitler and display of hate symbols is alarming, Ye made other statements. Some things slipped below the radar.

The disgraced rapper accused Chris Paul, the NBA superstar, of having some sort of affair with Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West attends a game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

On Thursday, Kanye West rounded out an extremely upsetting and unstable day.

He announced his desire to “break one last window,” likely not an intentional reference to Kristallnacht despite his fondness for Nazis.

“Before we get outa here, I caught this guy with Kim,” Ye claimed. “Goodnight.”

We of course apologize for the Light Mode screenshot. Kanye West’s Twitter suspension limits our options. (Image Credit: Twitter)

The photo in question shows professional athlete Chris Paul.

Notably, he and Jada Crawley have been married since 2011.

The two have a 13-year-old son, Christopher, and a 10-year-old daughter, Camryn.

Meanwhile, Kim infamously married Kanye back in 2014.

At the time, she likely could not guess the sinister path that his egomania and paranoia would lead him to follow. But like … he was already notorious for bad behavior.

Kim filed to divorce Kanye in February of 2021. And this week, right before Ye’s pro-Hitler InfoWars interview, Kim and Kanye formally settled their divorce.

Kim Kardashian shared this never-before-seen wedding photo on her fourth anniversary of marriage to Kanye West.

We all know that this is not Kanye’s first very public meltdown. His worst, certainly, but not his worst.

But it is also not the first time that he has made outlandish cheating accusations about his now ex-wife.

When the two were still married, in 2020, Ye leveled the same claim about Drake and also about Meek Mill. Ye later publicly apologized to Kim.

Kanye West stares daggers here at his wife while the two pose on the red carpet of the MET Gala.

For a long time, Kanye has been growing increasingly worse. None of this horror is a new development, not really.

There are very few steps between praising disgraced former president Donald Trump and expressing admiration for Nazis.

Ye is, simply put, “saying the quiet part out loud.” That he has gone too far for even most (but not all) Trump supporters speaks volumes to how twisted he has become.

Kanye West meets with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, October 11, 2018. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

But there are still people who want to defend Kanye.

We don’t just mean fellow antisemites and Nazi admirers (a shorthand label for “Nazi admirer” is simply “Nazi” by the way) like Nick Fuentes.

There are people who believe that Kanye is simply mentally ill, and that all of this is an expression of that untreated condition.

Kanye West has been banned from Instagram. The move comes after Kanye hurled racial slurs at comedian Trevor Noah.

Someone with mental illness might blurt out their worst thoughts without a filter. Kanye may also be more susceptible to conspiracy theories and (clearly) paranoia.

But antisemitism is not a mental illness. It is not a symptom. It’s just bigotry.

Kanye West is not a good person. We would love to see him get the help that he needs. But there is no medication that “cures” hatred. The malice in his heart is his own.