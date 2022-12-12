Mary Jo Eustace Exposed by Son for Spreading Lies about Dean McDermott

Just weeks ago, we were seeing the most (unintentionally) hilarious promos for Dean McDermott and Mary Jo Eustace’s podcast.

The exes, who ended their marriage 16 years ago, were collaborating.

But just as Dean’s marriage to Tori Spelling bounced back, this podcast venture fell apart. It lasted all of two episodes.

Their son, 24-year-old Jack McDermott, isn’t being shy about what caused this collapse. He blames his mom.

24-year-old Jack McDermott posted and deleted an explanation — and callout — on Instagram.

“Since my parents divorce in 2006,” he began.

Jack acknowledged that “I have rarely spoken out as I preferred to stay out of it.”

“Unfortunately, due to my mothers recent decision,” Jack continued.

He wrote that she decided “to spread information about my Dad, Step mom, and my siblings.”

Jack lamented that “I am no longer able to stay silent.”

“About a week ago,” Jack wrote, “my Dad made the decision to step away from his podcast with my mother.”

He explained: “He chose to leave due to negative comments about our family.”

“And,” Jack continued, “consistent attempts to malign his character.”

“He also chose to leave due to the producer of the show betraying his trust,” Jack continued to explain.

“And,” he accused, “divulging private information.”

“For 17 years,” Jack cited, “my father has atoned for mistakes he’s made in the past.”

The proud son praised: “He has grown so much as a person.”

“Up until a week ago, our two families were living in harmony,” he characterized with a touch of sadness.

“With this podcast, it has driven a wedge between our two families,” Jack explained.

“And,” Jack revealed, this has all “created a divide I am not capable of mending.”

He then admitted: “Sadly, I’m not sure it can be.”

His mother, Mary Jo, has gone on to continue the Ex’s & Uh-Ohs without Dean. She has made her own claims about his departure from the project.

Jack knows this. And he encouraged anyone reading his post to take that podcast’s words “with a grain of salt.”

He also directly addressed his mom.

“I ask that you please respect me, and my blended family,” Jack implored.

Jack asked his mother to “Please avoid creating any additional strain on our family dynamic.”

“These past few years have been nothing but peace and happiness,” he wrote glowingly.

“And,” Jack then concluded his post, “I ask that we continue to try and keep it that way.”