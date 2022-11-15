Zach Roloff Gives “Tough” on Son Update in Wake of Serious Surgery

Zach Roloff has taken a break from feuding with his father to answer a question about a much younger and far more adorable family member.

Earlier this week, the Little People, Big World star posted a selfie on Instagram, including with the close-up a caption that reads as follows:

“Just me for a change. Curious what everyone has to say at the moment about anything.”

Upon this request, one user posed the following question for the reality star:

“What’s the latest on Jackson’s legs? Is he doing good?”

For those unaware… the five-year old underwent surgery on his leg this past December to help fix an issue brought about by achondroplasia, the type of dwarfism that affect Jackson, his two siblings, his paternal grandparents and also his dad.

“It’s the beginning, I think, of a long journey,” Zach said of his son and his bowed legs in the summer of 2021 after doctors recommended a procedure on Jackson.

And just where is Jackson on this journey?

“He’s good. It’s tough because the screws in his legs help straighten the leg as he grows,” Zach explained in his social media response.

“Well for him, he maybe grows [an] inch a year so it’s tough to see and won’t be obvious for a while.

“[An] Average person with the same surgery, you would see the difference a lot quicker.”

We love these Roloffs! Tori, Zach and their kids are posing for a TLC promotional photo.

Just about a year ago, Tori announced her son’s procedure as follows:

“Our sweet Jackson had surgery today to help correct the bowing in his legs.

“This kid time and time again blows us away. He was so brave and confident.

“He made @zroloff07 and I so proud as he talked with the doctors and nurses and was wheeled away without worry.”

Zach and Tori Roloff are all smiles in this promotional photo for new episodes of Little People, Big World.

The proud mom continued at the time:

Today has been one of the hardest days I’ve ever had.

“Watching your child in pain is never something a parent wants to go through. However, we are trusting his doctors and our Lord that this was the best decision for him.

“Love you baby j! Let’s go home and make popcorn!”

Photo via Instagram

The TLC personality provided fans with another update about a month after the surgery.

“Dude is killin it. I would say he’s back to ‘normal,'” Tori wrote.

Still, she also acknowledged that it could be a rocky path ahead.

“We won’t know how successful the surgery was for a couple of years,” the mother of three continued. “As it’s something that happens slowly and over time.”