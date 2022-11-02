WHY Didn’t Teresa Giudice Have Luis Ruelas Sign a Prenup?

A lot of people have thrown a lot of shade over Teresa Giudice marrying Luis Ruelas.

From friends to fans to her own family, people are worried about her.

In fact, even Andy Cohen feels concerned … especially upon learning something alarming.

Teresa and Luis never signed a prenup before tying the knot. Why?

BravoCon 2022 is over.

A lot of drama went down, both during the convention and in the hotel lobby.

No, we have not forgotten the heated exchange between Joe Gorga and Jennifer Aydin. Sheesh.

However, during BravoCon, Andy Cohen filmed a special episode of Watch What Happens Live.

During that, he spoke to Teresa Giudice.

She, in turn, revealed to the audience that she and Luis did not sign a prenuptial agreement.

Teresa offered a simple explanation: “True love.”

The crowd responded to Tre’s revelation the same way that anyone with common sense and no politeness would.

They openly booed her.

Obviously, the vast majority of the people who are invested in Teresa’s life — from friends to family to fans — don’t like Luis.

They find him off-putting. And many of us feel deeply alarmed by what we have heard about Luis’ relationship history.

But the prenup worries go a lot deeper than that.

Simply put, fans worry about the future of Teresa’s finances — for herself, and also for her four daughters.

Anything can happen. And her reign on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will not last forever.

In a divorce without a prenuptial agreement, New Jersey state law will determine the division of assets for her and Luis.

Naturally, Teresa’s longtime fans fear that he could potentially take her to the cleaners.

Statistically speaking, after a divorce, a man’s standard of living improves, while his ex-wife’s does the opposite.

Obviously, that is a generalization based upon evidence rather than a

However, earlier this year, Teresa claimed that signing a prenup was up to Luis, not to her.

She said that she was willing to sign one if Luis asked her. According to her, Luis is wealthier than she is.

“I would never take anything from him, I’m so not like that,” she added.

Andy’s primary role as a talk show host is to ask questions and chat, but not even he could hold back his alarm.

During that earlier interview, he encouraged Teresa to change her mind.

Ultimately, he let the matter rest, saying: “All right. Personal decision.”

Teresa Giudice has a rough Season 12. Some fans even called for her to be fired afterward.

So, Teresa cited “true love,” for whatever that’s worth.

She also claimed that she’s not the wealthier party.

But the “real” answer, some of her longtime fans speculate, may have less to do with Luis and more to do with her ex.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice was in an uncharacteristically conciliatory mood.

In 1999, Teresa married Joe Giudice. At that time, she signed a prenup.

Joe asked her to sign the agreement just one week before they tied the knot.

The last-minute pressure, and the lack of romance to it, caused Teresa to have second thoughts. It feels like emotional baggage from that is impacting her decisions now.