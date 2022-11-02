Takeoff Murder Investigation: Everything We Know About the Rapper’s Tragic Death

As you very likely know by now, tragedy struck the world of hip hop very early on Tuesday morning.

While hanging out at a bowling alley in Houston, Takeoff — one-third of the wildly popular group Migos — was shot and killed after an assailant opened fire during some kind of altercation.

Takeoff was only 28 years old.

The incident took place around 2:30 a.m. local time at the end of a private party that was being held at 810 Billiards and Bowling Houston.

Now, thanks to a press conference that was held on November 1, along with reporting from reliable websites such as TMZ, we can offer up a few updates in regard to this sad story.

First, an insider has told the aforementioned celebrity gossip website that Takeoff was coming to the aid of Quavo (a close friend and another member of Migos) amid an argument at the establishment that lasted for about 30 seconds before the shooting began.

TMZ has even obtained footage of this argument, which included a discussion about playing basketball and someone — possibly Quavo — saying “I don’t get down like that.”

A very short time later, approximately 10 shots are heard on the video… while those in attendance take off running in multiple directions.

Takeoff was shot near the end — and eventually pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Second, members of the Houston Police Department held a press conference Tuesday afternoon and stated that a 23-year-old male and a 24-year-old female were also hit in the chaos.

They were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

According to police, at least two firearms were used in the shooting, although they couldn’t say how many times Takeoff was struck.

The culprit(s) remains at large, and authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward.

“There were 40 people, at least, at this event. And people left, possibly out of fear,” Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said at the press conference.

“I ask you one thing… What if it was your brother? What if it was your son? You would want somebody to step up. So please step up.

“Get the information to us so we can give some closure to this family who is hurting right now.”

Detectives, meanwhile, are reviewing surveillance footage from the venue, along with video and photos from social media and party attendees.

Finner emphasized that, while he did not wish to speculate, there was no indication that Takeoff had been involved in “anything criminal” at the time of the shooting.

“Everyone spoke of what a great young man this is, how peaceful he is, what a great artist,” the Chief told reporters and the public at large.

In the wake of this tragedy, an endless array of celebrities and musicians have posted their shocked and sorrowful thoughts on social media.

For its part, the Harris County Medical Examiner now lists Takeoff’s primary cause of death as “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm.”

The late star’s record label Quality Control Music issued a statement yesterday, which reads in part:

“Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated.”

May Takeoff rest in peace.