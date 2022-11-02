Kanye West Fans Launch GoFundMe: Let’s Make Him a Billionaire Again!

Kanye West has spent the past few weeks destroying his own career and reputation.

And now, the rapper is experiencing actual consequences for probably the first time in his adult life.

As we reported last week, West is no longer a billionaire due to his shockingly hateful, anti-semitic tirades.

The rapper and fashion mogul has been dropped by Adidas, Balenciaga, and several other brands, which resulted in his net worth plummeting by more than half.

Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 2, 2022 in Villepinte, France. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images For Balenciaga )

Now, Kanye wasn’t “canceled” for making an inappropriate joke or expressing an unpopular political opinion.

He went out of his way to make himself toxic to these brands in a manner that made it virtually impossible for their partnerships to continue.

(In addition to echoing Nazi propaganda, West filmed himself forcing an Adidas executive to watch porn, and then posted the shocking video on the internet.)

Kanye West has given a number of bizarre interviews in recent weeks. (Photo via Instagram)

But despite the fact that Kanye is 100 percent the architect of his own destruction and has absolutely no one to blame but himself, it seems that he’s receiving a lot of sympathy from extremely online weirdos.

In fact, according to a new report from Page Six, dozens of fans have launched GoFundMe accounts with the goal of helping West regain his billionaire status.

Fortunately, these ridiculous charity campaigns have not been very successful.

Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Villepinte, France. (Photo via Getty Images)

The first pro-Kanye fundraiser only raised $5 and has since been taken down.

Several copycats have emerged in place of the original page, but very few of them have received donations.

Many GoFundMe users have posted new campaigns in which they urged potential donors to forget about Kanye and help them become billionaires.

Kanye West is trying to look all tough in this photo. We’re not sure if it’s working. (Photo via Getty)

Bit of a long shot, but it makes way more sense than helping out a rich guy who squandered his good fortune by spewing hate.

The Adidas deal accounted for almost half of Kanye’s wealth, and experts say it’s unlikely that he’ll ever rejoin the ten-figure club.

Kanye West sat down with Fox News host Tucker Carlson last month. And the conversation was as bonkers as you would expect. (Photo via Fox News)

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the company said in a statement on Oct. 25.

“Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

Believe it or not, West could face bankruptcy by the end of the year.

Kanye talks about his signature sneakers. (Photo via Getty Images)

The rapper has tens of millions in annual expenses, and his music is the only revenue stream that remains to him.

And with venues canceling shows and no record distribution deal in place, even that’s drying up.

But industry insiders say West should be able to earn enough through independent record releases to keep his head above water.

Kanye is pictured here, presumably dreaming up new ways to be a jerk. (Photo via Getty)

“He’s a many-time Grammy winner and he has such a large following that his albums go platinum instantly,” said one such source.

Of course, West might have to tighten his belt in the meantime, as he only earns about $5 million a year in royalties.

“That’s about enough to pay his gas bill for his jet,” the insider noted.