Teresa Giudice "Hurt" by Joe Gorga Shading Her Marriage: He's Not My Brother!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans have heard a great deal about Jennifer Aydin pitching her drink over Joe Gorga’s insult.

But that was not the only conflict to arise at BravoCon. Obviously. We’re talking about people who cause problems for a living all gathered in one place.

In fact, Jennifer wasn’t the only RHONJ cast member there who took real issue with what Joe had to say.

His sister, Teresa Giudice, is feeling both pissed and hurt.

At BravoCon, Joe Gorga voiced his belief that his sister’s marriage to Luis Ruelas will not last.

Obviously, he is not alone in the sentiment. Especially given what Luis’ exes have had to say about him.

Some things are true, but unkind to say. Joe knew that. He said it anyway. And Teresa is … less than pleased.

Teresa Giudice spoke on her Namaste B$tches podcast about Joe’s BravoCon 2022 prediction.

“That’s not my brother,” she declared. “Like, I don’t know who he is now.”

Teresa doesn’t know “like, what kind of character he’s trying to play.”

“I was hurt by it. Luis was hurt by it,” Teresa then expressed.

I mean, as everyone saw,” she acknowledged.

In case anyone had somehow missed it, Teresa spelled out that “he did not come to my wedding.”

“That hurt us,” Teresa reiterated.

“And by what he just did at Bravocon,” she commented, “that’s very mean-spirited.”

Overall, Teresa told her podcast listeners, her brother’s behavior and choices have been “very sad.”

Just to clarify, Joe didn’t just spontaneously announce that his sister’s marriage will meet its doom.

Instead, both of the Gorgas participated in a special WWHL episode during BravoCon.

Melissa received the question of which would last longer: Teresa’s marriage to Luis, or Joe’s standup comedy “career.” (Ouch!)

Now, Melissa made the extremely diplomatic choice of refusing to answer.

“I’m gonna answer the question,” Joe announced, seemingly willing to take a social bullet for his wife.

“My stand-up career, baby!” he then proclaimed. Okay, so it was voluntary, just not spontaneous.

Andy Cohen looked downright shocked at the time of Joe’s answer.

It’s not surprising that he feels that way, obviously.

But it’s a little shocking that Joe would jump forward to say something that will obviously have repercussions in his family relationships.

Teresa has a theory about why Joe jumped at the chance to insult her marriage.

According to her, she believes that Joe simply wanted attention — and was using her and Luis to get it.

“I just wish that he would stop talking about us to try to make himself relevant,” Teresa griped on her podcast.

Joe was clearly feeling in a combative mood during BravoCon.

Not only did he take that cheap shot at Teresa and Luis, but he leveled a nasty insult at Jennifer Aydin. It wasn’t even on stage — it was in the hotel lobby. That’s when you know that the drama isn’t for the camera’s benefit.

But Joe may be reaping the consequences of this weekend of drama for a long time.