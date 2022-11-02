Tom Brady Made Desperate, Last-Ditch Effort to Save Marriage ... But Gisele Wasn't Having It [Report]

Tom Brady has snatched victory from the jaws of defeat many times over the course of his NFL career.

(This might still be a sensitive subject for all you Atlanta Falcons fans out there.)

But it seems that when it came to his marriage to Gisele Bundchen, Brady was unable to execute a successful two-minute drill.

Yes, as you’ve no doubt heard by now Tom and Gisele have finalized their divorce.

Gisele Bundchen is reportedly upset with Tom Brady’s decision to return to the NFL. (Photo via Getty)

It was widely known that Brady and Bundchen were experiencing relationship troubles, but the news that the couple had already ended their marriage came as a shock.

The cause of the split is still not entirely clear.

Insiders have claimed that Gisele was upset about Tom’s decision to return to football after announcing his retirement in February.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are rumored to have officially called it quits. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)

Gisele insists that that wasn’t the issue, but whatever the case, all accounts seem to concur that she was the one who initiated the split.

“This was not Tom’s idea,” a source close to the situation tells People magazine. “This was never Tom’s idea.”

The insider adds that Tom “wanted to do whatever he needed to do to fix things” because he “didn’t want the divorce and he didn’t want the marriage to end.”

Gisele was reportedly furious with Brady’s decision to return to football. (Photo via Getty Images)

Brady was reportedly “willing to go to therapy, marriage counseling — whatever it took to make things work,” but these efforts came after years of ignoring Gisele’s requests.

“She gave him a lot of opportunities to fix things, and he didn’t,” the source continued, adding that while Brady was “busy following his passion,” Gisele took on most of the parenting responsibilities.

Tom “didn’t want the kids to have divorced parents; he wanted to work this out,” says the insider.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have called it quits after 13 years of marriage. (Photo via Instagram)

“Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good,” a different insider tells Us Weekly.

“She doesn’t want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future. She is doing it for her family.”

Earlier this week, Brady broke his silence on the divorce while hosting his SiriusXM radio show.

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo via Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Bucs quarterback did not give a reason for the split, but insisted that the divorce was amicable.

Brady claimed that at this point, he is “focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games.”

Some say that’s a priority shift for the NFL legend who spent most of his life putting football above everything.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have gone their separate ways. And Gisele is dropping clues about what happened. (Photo via Getty Images)

Whatever the case, it seems that Tom learned the hard way that the people in his life have a breaking point.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.