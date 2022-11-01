Tom Brady Breaks Silence on Divorce: Gisele Who? I Have to Focus on FOOTBALL!

Last week, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen shocked the world by announcing that they had finalized their divorce.

While there had been widespread reports of trouble in Tom and Gisele’s relationship, few imagined that the former couple had already agreed to legally end their marriage.

The news came out the day after Tom led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their third straight loss, this time in front of a national audience on Thursday Night Football.

It was widely assumed that we wouldn’t hear from the GOAT again until his next post-game press conference … but now, Tom has surprised us once again.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have ended their relationship. (Photo via Getty Images)

Appearing on his SiriusXM show on Monday, Brady spoke publicly for the first time since last week’s surprising announcement.

“I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work, and they deal with at home,” Tom said during the “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray” podcast.

“Obviously, the good news is it’s a very amicable situation, and I’m really focused on two things: taking care of my family and certainly my children and, secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games.”

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are divorced. The couple made the news last week. (Photo via Getty Images)

Now, Tom’s been a football-playing robot for most of his life, and he’s not gonna suddenly turn into a weepy, emotional mess at this point.

Not surprisingly, the bulk of his comments had to do with maintaining his “professionalism” in the face of personal adversity,

“So that’s what professionals do. You focus at work when it’s time to work, and then when you come home, you focus on the priorities that are at home,” he said, according to Us Weekly.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have gone their separate ways. And Gisele is dropping clues about what happened. (Photo via Getty Images)

“All you can do is the best you could do. That’s what I’ll just continue to do as long as I’m working and as long as I’m being a dad.”

Asked if he’s had any trouble focusing on football, Tom replied:

“That’s what being a professional is.”

Brady went on to note that this is not the first time that he’s dealt with distractions during the season.

Tom Brady has broken his silence about his divorce. Not surprisingly, he says he’s focusing on football. (Photo via Getty Images)

“I’ve dealt with a lot of challenging situations on and off the field over 23 years, and a lot of it does play out in front of a lot of people,” he recalled.

“I think the interesting thing for a football player, or an athlete in general, is … I always say we’re not actors. Even though we’re on TV, you know, that is our real self out there. We’re trying to do our best,” Brady added.

“We all have our unique challenges in life. We’re all humans. We do the best we could do.”

Gisele and Tom in happier times. (Photo via Getty)

Tom concluded by crediting his parents for providing him with the emotional tools he needs for such challenges.

“I have incredible parents that have always taught me the right way to do things. I want to be a great father to my children and always try to do things the right way as well,” he said.

“And to deal with things in your life that have challenges, you wanna deal with them in the best possible way,” Brady continued.

“So I want to always be able to hold my head high on and off the field, and I’m gonna try to continue to do that for as long as I’m here.”

And that’s probably just about the last time we’ll hear Brady speak on the matter.

Which is fine — after all, Gisele’s story is the one the world really wants to hear!