Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen: Details of Their Billion Dollar Prenup Revealed!

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have ended their 13-year marriage.

The divorce happened at breakneck speed, with both parties confirming that the split was finalized just weeks after news of their separation went public.

Generally, when it comes to divorce, more money means more problems, and Tom and Gisele could’ve spent years squabbling over their hundreds of millions in assets.

But thanks to what insiders are calling “an ironclad prenup,” the exes were able to go their separate ways with a minimum of fuss.

In the end, the fact that Tom and Gisele both have their own wealth (in fact, Bundchen’s net worth is greater than Brady’s) wound up making it easier for them to divorce.

That’s because both parties recognized the need for an uncontestable prenuptial agreement when they tied the knot back in 2009.

“There was an ironclad prenup set down before they married in 2009,” a source close to the situation tells Page Six.

“They both have their own separate business entities, so the separation of their wealth wasn’t that complicated in the end,” the insider adds.

“The only other major factor was dividing up their massive property portfolio.”

And folks, these two amassed quite the property portfolio over the course of their years together!

It seems the couple decided that Brady would keep the $17 million mansion currently under construction on the stretch known as “billionaire’s bunker” on Florida’s Indian Creek Island.

Just before she and Tom parted ways, Gisele quietly purchased her own home in Miami Beach, a “modest” three-bedroom, three-bathroom pad for for $1.25 million.

Insiders say she plans to use that property for her office, with an eye toward making Miami her new home base.

Sources close to Gisele say she plans to buy a much larger property in the area once the dust settles from her divorce.

Gisele was also awarded the house on the Nicoya Peninsula in Costa Rica, where she regularly vacations with the kids.

She and Tom also own a house in the Bahamas, another at the ritzy Yellowstone Club in Montana, and an apartment in New York City that Gisele made use of during the split.

So yeah, Tom and Gisele are both doing quite well for themselves in the wake of their divorce.

At least financially.

Insiders say Brady is deeply upset about the split, which was 100 percent Gisele’s idea.

Football fans have speculated that the emotional strife has affected Tom’s performance on the field.

We suppose that sort of talk is not surprising, considering Tom recently suffered three straight losses for the first since 2002.

Of course, it’s important to bear in mind that the man is 45, which is approximately 1 billion in football years!

A little drop-off in performance is to be expected.