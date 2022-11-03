Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell Break Adoption News to Daughter Nova

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell were forced to go there this week.

At long last, the couple was forced to confront one of the most personal and painful decisions anyone can make: the giving up of one’s child for adoption.

As veteran Teen Mom viewers and followers know well, Catelynn got pregnant when she was a teenager.

She and Tyler, who have been together since high school, then welcomed a daughter named Carly… only to give her away to another, loving family.

To the twosome’s credit, Tyler and Catelynn have talked openly about this choice for years.

On the November 1 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, though, both parents finally had to tackle the subject with their seven-year-old daughter, Nova.

“I picked Nova up from school and she got in my car and said, ‘Mom, I’m sad,'” Catelynn told Tyler at one point, adding on air:

“She just started sobbing saying, ‘I really miss Carly. Why did you have to separate us?’

“It just never occurred to me when I was making the decision at 16 how it would impact my future children.”

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra pose for a cute photo together on their 15th anniversary.

From there, the immediate family gathered around the kitchen table… and Mom and Dad gently asked Nova what made her upset earlier in the day.

The little girl didn’t hesitate in her response.

“It feels like that’s my sister and I can’t see her that much,” she said.

“Imagine getting split up from your sister or your brother? How old were you when you were pregnant?”

Catelynn told her the answer, to which Nova replied in shock.

“That is not a grown up,” Nova said. “You should be, like, 40 or something. Why did you think about having a baby that early?”

Tyler, to his credit, didn’t try to sugarcoat anything for the toddler.

“We were being irresponsible,” he said, while Catelynn added:

“When mommy found out she was pregnant, me and daddy talked and we said we can’t raise a baby right now. We didn’t have cars. We were still in school, no jobs.”

Tyler and Catelynn are also parents to a three-year old named Vaeda and a 13-month old named Rya.

They agreed back in the day to an open adoption with Carly’s adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis, allowing in-person visits as she grew up.

While the reunions typically happen every two years over a two or three-day period, Catelynn previously said they communicate in a number of ways.

“We text back and forth,” the MTV star told E! News in September 2021. “We send pictures, I send pictures of my girls to them and they send pictures of Carly to us and updates on what they are doing and vice versa.”

In May, Tyler shared a touching poem he wrote about Carly in honor of her 13th birthday.

He loves her, and Catelynn emphasized to E! last year that she hopes all her children know the reality stars have only ever acted out of this feeling.

“I know that it’s going to be a lifelong journey of missing out, my kids missing out on their sister’s things and Carly missing out on her younger sisters’ things,” she said to the outlet.

“It’s part of the sacrifice of adoption. We sacrifice a lot for this child to have the life that she has.”