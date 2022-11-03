Miley Cyrus: Horrified By Father’s Engagement to MUCH Younger Fiancée?

When Tish Cyrus filed for divorce in April, Billy Ray’s heart was undoubtedly both achy and breaky.

But the 61-year-old recovered quickly, bouncing back with a much, much younger Aussie singer who goes by the name of Firerose.

We don’t know exactly how old Firerose is, but the consensus seems to be that she’s in her mid-twenties — which would make her young enough to be Billy Ray’s granddaughter.

So perhaps it should come as no surprise that Miley Cyrus isn’t thrilled by the news that her father and Firerose are already engaged.

The couple hasn’t made any sort of announcement, but recent pics show Ms. Rose conspicuously rocking a sizable ring on her finger.

And according to a new report from Radar Online, the engagement was the final straw for Miley who had already been at odds with Billy Ray.

“Things were already tense between Miley and Billy Ray, but they had a blowup this summer. There hasn’t been a word between them since,” says a source close to the situation.

“Miley told him she always felt like he was trying to cash in on her fame, dating back to when she played Hannah Montana on TV,” the insider adds.

“She believes Tish is the one who looked out for her.”

The source says that Miley and her mom Tish think Billy Ray is having a “late-in-life crisis.”

“They love him, but it’s embarrassing to watch him act like a silly fool and spend an absolute fortune on this girl,” the insider adds.

Miley has reportedly been shocked by news that her father is “dropping a bundle on jewelry, designer fashions and five-star spa treatments, and is talking about buying Firerose houses.”

“To cap it off, he doesn’t want a prenup, and his family thinks that’s ludicrous — he’s worth $20 million, at least. The fear is he’s throwing his life away,” says the source, adding:

“He doesn’t care. He’s in love.”

Miley is keeping a lower profile these days, so it’s not surprising that she has yet to speak on the situation publicly.

But when can see why she might be upset by the news that her almost-elderly father is dating a woman who’s younger than she is.

It’s possible that Firerose is taking advantage of Billy Ray, but it’s just as likely that she’s the one being exploited here.

Either way, there’s usually some sort of power imbalance in relationships with 30-plus-year age gaps, especially when one partner is wealthy, and the other is not.

Miley and Billy Ray have sort of reversed the usual father-daughter roles in this case:

Miley was the first to get divorced, having split from husband Liam Hemsworth in 2019.

So maybe she can offer her dad some advice on how to navigate a public split with a smidge of grace and dignity.