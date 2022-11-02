Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Should Be STRIPPED of Their Titles, Royal Guru Screams

As previously reported, Prince Harry is coming out with a memoir in January.
And, as previously theorized, this memoir may destroy The Royal Family, based all the dirt it could very well spill about their behind-the-scenes behavior and belief system.
But here’s the thing, an author and self-proclaimed Royal Family expert now says:
Simply writing the memoir in the first place should be the end of Prince Harry!
Completely trashing Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, for the way he believes they’ve exploited their lots in life, someone named Todd Bower appeared on Good Morning Britain on October 31.
He wrote the 2022 tell-all book Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors and he is not a fan of this very famous couple.
Not in any way, shape or form.
Said Bower on air:
“I don’t think they should be allowed to call themselves duke and duchess anymore.
“I think the only way in which they can be undermined and reduced in importance in America is to say ‘Well, if you think that of us, this is our family, this is Britain, then you don’t need to keep your titles anymore.’
“If they want to make their money out of trashing Britain, then why should they be recognized as the duke and duchess?”
Harry and Meghan resigned their duties back in early 2020, but they do still maintain the titles Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The topic of Harry’s upcoming autobiography has had folks in and around Great Britain buzzing over the last several days, as folks can’t help but speculate over what the book might say.
Could it really tear the Royal Family apart?
According to the publishing company’s description, the memoir will — at the very least — be extremely revealing.
Random House is touting this as a “landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”
At the time the publishing deal was announced awhile back, Prince Harry said in a statement:
“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.
“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”
The book was originally scheduled to be released in September, but was pushed back due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
It will be released on January 10.
Buckle up, everyone.