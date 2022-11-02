Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Should Be STRIPPED of Their Titles, Royal Guru Screams

As previously reported, Prince Harry is coming out with a memoir in January.

And, as previously theorized, this memoir may destroy The Royal Family, based all the dirt it could very well spill about their behind-the-scenes behavior and belief system.

But here’s the thing, an author and self-proclaimed Royal Family expert now says:

Simply writing the memoir in the first place should be the end of Prince Harry!

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave Westminster Hall, where the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Danny Lawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Completely trashing Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, for the way he believes they’ve exploited their lots in life, someone named Todd Bower appeared on Good Morning Britain on October 31.

He wrote the 2022 tell-all book Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors and he is not a fan of this very famous couple.

Not in any way, shape or form.

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave Westminster Abbey after the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Phil Noble – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Said Bower on air:

“I don’t think they should be allowed to call themselves duke and duchess anymore.

“I think the only way in which they can be undermined and reduced in importance in America is to say ‘Well, if you think that of us, this is our family, this is Britain, then you don’t need to keep your titles anymore.’

“If they want to make their money out of trashing Britain, then why should they be recognized as the duke and duchess?”

Harry and Meghan resigned their duties back in early 2020, but they do still maintain the titles Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this week. And it seems that not everyone in the crowd was thrilled to see the Sussexes.

The topic of Harry’s upcoming autobiography has had folks in and around Great Britain buzzing over the last several days, as folks can’t help but speculate over what the book might say.

Could it really tear the Royal Family apart?

According to the publishing company’s description, the memoir will — at the very least — be extremely revealing.

Random House is touting this as a “landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

At the time the publishing deal was announced awhile back, Prince Harry said in a statement:

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

Photo via Getty

The book was originally scheduled to be released in September, but was pushed back due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief,” reads the official synopsis.

It will be released on January 10.

Buckle up, everyone.