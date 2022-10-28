Prince Harry’s Memoir Could Destroy His Family, Royal Expert Warns

Earlier this week, publisher Penguin Random House revealed the title, cover art and release date for Prince Harry’s highly-anticipated memoir.

We now know that Spare will hit bookstores on January 10 — and that fact has apparently created quite a bit of concern among the members of Harry’s family.

The memoir was announced back in July, but insiders say King Charles hoped to convince his son to shelve the project in the wake of the Queen’s death.

Clearly, Harry wasn’t interested in being silenced, and insiders say the royals are deeply worried about what sort of impact his book might have on their reputation.

Now, one royal expert is speaking out against Harry’s literary debut and accusing the Duke of Sussex of kicking his family while they’re down.

“The consequences of this will be far-reaching and may be highly destructive,” author and journalist Richard Fitzwilliams told the Daily Mail this week,

“There will undoubtedly be interviews, serialization and endless speculation about this memoir,” Fitzwilliams said, adding that he thinks the Harry “should have waited many years” before telling his side of the story.

Insiders say Harry and Meghan felt snubbed after seeing King Charles’ first official photo. So the couple released a portrait of their own. (Photo via Instagram)

“Even Edward VIII, by then the Duke of Windsor, waited until 1951 before ‘A King’s Story‘ was published,” Fitzwilliams added.

The comparison between Harry and his late great grand uncle is a favorite among members of the British tabloid media, and it’s almost always meant as an insult.

Edward also created a stir when he married a divorced American actress — and 86 years later, his name is still synonymous with royal scandal.

Harry and Meghan participate in a memorial service for the Queen. (Photo via Getty Images)

The difference is that times have changed a bit since 1936, and Edward’s situation forced him to abdicate the throne.

It’s very unlikely that Harry will ever be king (the title of his memoir references his status as his family’s “spare” hair following Prince William), and he should thus be granted far more leeway in terms of personal freedom.

But the UK tabloid press is forever in attack mode, and some hacks are already fantasizing about how Harry might be “punished” by his father following the book’s release.

Meghan Markle is at the heart of another bonkers conspiracy theory. he Duchess has been accused of secretly filming the Queen’s period of mourning. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“The damage to the royal family will be great,” predicted journalist Mark Borkowski.

“Charles’ retaliation could include not giving their children their prince and princess titles, and even withdrawing their own titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” Borkowski continued, adding that the royals are likely in for “a nervous Christmas … as they anticipate the worst.”

“For the new king, still planning his coronation, this could not have come at a worse time,” Borkowski continued.

The moment the Queen passed away, her son Charles became king of the United Kingdom. He is now fomally known as King Charles III. (Photo via Getty Images)

Well, Charles certainly has good reason to be concerned about how he might be portrayed in Harry’s memoir, what with him being a pretty crappy person his entire life.

But interestingly, insiders say King Chuck is mostly worried about how his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, will be portrayed in Harry’s book.

In fact, one insider claims that Charles has made it clear that Harry will not be invited to the coronation if his book is deemed insulting to the new queen consort.

King Charles new role could dramatically impact his relationship with his sons. And many believe he might use his new power to send a message to Harry. (Photo via Getty)

“It is one thing for Harry to attack Charles; he can take it on the chin. But if Harry forces him to choose, by laying into Camilla in his book, I have no doubt he will choose Camilla,” the source recently told the Daily Beast.

Clearly, the royals are very worried about what Harry might say about them in his book.

And since the Duke is not known to be a liar, the anxiety his family is experiencing speaks volumes.