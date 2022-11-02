Why Is Cynthia Bailey Divorcing Mike Hill?

Last month, Cynthia Bailey filed to divorce her husband.

She and Mike Hill married only two years earlier. Almost exactly two years.

Now that things have come to an end without the slew of “hints” and “signs” ahead of time, fans want to know what happened.

And Cynthia is happy to answer their questions.

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill only lasted for two years as a married couple. But they seem to be on decent terms.

Cynthia Bailey made a guest appearance on the Two Ts in a Pod podcast.

There, she spoke to the hosts, once and future RHOC star Tamra Judge and accused disordered eating cult leader Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

Obviously, the The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum knew what listeners wanted to know.

So, Cynthia opened up about the “final straw” that led to divorce.

“I felt like we weren’t friends anymore,” she characterized.

Cynthia added: “I felt like it was just going toward we’re just not going to be friends if we didn’t pump the brakes.”

“This is not my first rodeo,” Cynthia pointed out.

She then opined: “I think friendship just has to be there in a marriage.”

Cynthia affirmed: “Like, love is great, but friendship has to be there.”

“I truly want to be with my best friend,” Cynthia emphasized.

Obviously, even though she is the one who filed for divorce, she is feeling some highs and lows about it.

Cynthia added: “I do have good days and bad days.”

“I don’t think either one of us regret our decision to move forward in the way we have decided to move forward,” Cynthia said.

“It’s not final yet,” she then clarified. “We’re still going through the process.”

Cynthia pointed out: “So we’re still technically married.”

“For me, there’s still just a lot of respect stuff on my end,” Cynthia expressed.

She added “that I still feel like he’s my husband.”

“I took my ring off the day of the announcement,” Cynthia noted.

“But until then,” she explained, “I had it on all this time.”

Cynthia then acknowledged: “Although, we were going through some things.”

She went on to characterize: “It’s just weird, you guys. It’s just weird.”

Cynthia made it clear that there is “still a lot of husband and wife stuff” to process before finalizing the divorce.

Divorce is complicated. Marriage is complicated. The same with relationships. And life itself.

Meanwhile, Cynthia quashed rumors that she’ll be a “Friend” on RHOBH. No clue where the rumor originated.