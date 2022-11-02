Jenelle Evans: Did She Really Shade Chelsea Houska With Her Halloween Costume?

For some reason, Jenelle Evans likes to take shots at Chelsea Houska.

We’re not sure why she would engage in such a pointless activity — probably some toxic combination of boredom and jealousy is to blame — but this is like Tony Kukoc insulting Michael Jordan’s performance on the court.

(If you’ve never heard of Tony Kukoc — well, that’s kind of the point.)

Chelsea is miles above Jenelle, and she’s currently playing the game at a level Ms. Evans could never dream of.

Which is no doubt exactly why Jenelle is so obsessed with her former co-star.

These days, Chelsea is preparing for the debut of her new HGTV home renovation show, and Jenelle is …

Well, Jenelle has her OnlyFans page to keep her busy, but other than that, she seems to just sit around and hate on Chelsea.

Case in point, it looks as though Jenelle went full-stalker this week and dressed as Chelsea for Halloween!

And fans were quick to pick up on what appears to be genuinely psychotic behavior.

“Is Jenelle dressed like Chelsea?” one person asked on Reddit, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“And she is dressed as Chelsea for Halloween,” another wrote.

“Is Jenelle supposed to be Chelsea for Halloween?” a third asked.

“This outfit screams ‘I wish I was Chelsea,'” a fourth chimed in.

“… Did Jenelle dress up as Chelsea for Halloween? Looks like she’s doing her best Chelsea cosplay,” a fifth observed.

Now, we suppose it’s possible that Jenelle just happened to put on a very Chelsea-like outfit … on Halloween, of all days.

But if that’s what happened, it’s an interesting development in its own right, as Jenelle has been mocking Chelsea’s style for years.

Perhaps she had a change of heart about large-brimmed hats paired with graphic tees!

Of course, the likeliest explanation here is that Jenelle intended to dress like Chelsea and simply didn’t realize that such a stunt would make her look incredibly desperate and lame.

Jenelle has yet to comment on the situation, which is a pretty good indication that she didn’t anticipate the blowback.

The move comes just weeks after fans predicted that Jenelle would dress as Chelsea for Halloween.

“100% waiting for her to make them do a Chelsea and Cole Halloween costume,” one commenter wrote last month, according to The Sun.

Many pointed out that that would be a psychotic thing to do, but it seems that Jenelle was undeterred.

“Regardless of how anyone feels about Chelsea, you cannot deny Jenelle’s obsessive jealousy,” one person wrote.

Finally, a statement that every reasonably sane person can agree on!