Aaron Carter’s Fiancee Breaks Silence on Tragic Death of Young Singer

As previously reported, Aaron Carter is dead at the age of 34.

The pop singer, reality star and occasional actor was discovered in his California home on Saturday morning after a housekeeper found his body inside of a bathtub.

No cause of death has thus far been determined.

Melanie Martin is in mourning. She shared this photo as a tribute to the late singer Aaron Carter.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office said yesterday that detectives are investigating a report of a “suspicious death” at Carter’s residence… but not many other details are available at this time.

Carter struggled with addiction.

The brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, had said he was five years sober earlier this year, but also checked into a rehab facility as recently as this past September.

Carter was known for his early 2000s hits “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It),” “I Want Candy” and “That’s How I Beat Shaq.”

CARSON, CA – MAY 13: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Aaron Carter attends 102.7 KIIS FM’s 2017 Wango Tango at StubHub Center on May 13, 2017 in Carson, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Late on Saturday, the mother of Carter’s 11-month old son, Melanie Martin, broke her silence on this tragedy.

“My fiancé Aaron Carter has passed away,” she said.

“I love Aaron with all my heart and it’s going to be a journey to raise a son without a father. Please respect the privacy of my family as we come to terms with the loss of someone we love greatly.

“We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 19: Singer/songwriter Aaron Carter attends Project Angel Food’s 2017 Angel Awards on August 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alison Buck/Getty Images for Project Angel Food)

As you can see above, the model also posted a photo of herself kissing Carter, writing across the snapshot: “My baby I can’t breathe.”

Carter got his start opening for the Backstreet Boys before appearing on programs such as Lizzie McGuire, which featured Hilary Duff.

The actress/artist — who dated Carter as a young teenager — has now penned her own emotional tribute to the late star:

For Aaron — I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world.

You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent … boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 10: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains profanity.) Aaron Carter attends WE tv Celebrates The 100th Episode Of The “Marriage Boot Camp” Reality Stars Franchise And The Premiere Of “Marriage Boot Camp Family Edition” at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on October 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for WE tv )

Elsewhere, meanwhile, a number of celebrities took to social media in order to mourn Aaron Carter.

“I’m literally so upset about Aaron Carter’s death,” said Courtney Stodden.

“He’s reached out to me a handful of times and I was always so afraid to think this is going to happen. How?

“I hoped he’d heal but now he’s at peace … I’m so gutted.”

Wrote Melissa Joan Hart — who posted a throwback photo of herself and Carter on Instagram — in her own message:

“Sending love to the family and friends and fans of #AaronCarter. Rest In Peace!”

Songwriter Diane Warren also mourned Carter’s passing, Tweeting:

“Fame at a young age is often more a curse than a blessing and Surviving it is not easy. RIP Aaron Carter.”

Added the New Kids on the Block as a whole:

“We are shocked and saddened about the sudden passing of Aaron Carter. Sending prayers to the Carter family. Rest in peace, Aaron.”

The Hills alum Spencer Pratt — who appeared on a TikTok livestream with Carter just a few days ago — Tweeted, “RIP,” including with these letters a heart and an angel emoji.

May Aaron Carter rest in peace.