Kody Brown: Meri Who?!? I’m Not Even Married to That Person!

Kody Brown is down to three Sister Wives.

We’ve known that ever since Christine Brown announced just under a year ago that she was leaving her spiritual husband after well more than two decades as a couple.

Here’s the thing, though:

To hear Kody tell it, the above statement isn’t even accurate. He really only has two Sister Wives.

The latest installment of Season 17 focused at least a little bit on Meri Brown’s reaction to Christine leaving the family.

This reality star hasn’t slept with her husband in over 10 years and, despite her desire for me, has no romantic connection to Kody at all these days.

“I don’t feel jealous of Christine that she’s leaving and I can’t. Because I can. I can do whatever I want,” Meri said on air, referring to her and Kody’s own issues.

“My strength is sticking around and seeing if Kody would be willing to work on our relationship. So I leave that door open, but I’m not pining away for it.”

Meri went on to say she thinks Christine has betrayed her loved ones by not doing the same.

Meri noted that — just like Christine –, she and Kody are “not legally married.”

However, in basically the next breath, the said that despite their ups and downs she feels like “we’re still married.”

Her mostly awful spouse, though, didn’t see things the same way.

“I don’t believe that we can ever be functional,” Kody came right out and told the camera, even stating he doesn’t “consider” them married and adding:

“I don’t believe that I will ever be emotionally safe with her.”

The father of 18 said something similar toward the end of last season when he accused Meri of cheating on him back in 2015 when she tried to date someone else.

At one point on the episode, Meri was forced to wonder whether this was an accurate statement.

Meri Brown posted this sort of intense selfie to her Instagram page in September of 2022.

“I want to work on the relationship, but Kody has basically said that he doesn’t. Does that mean we’re just not married anymore?” she asked during the Sunday, November 6, episode of the TLC series while reflecting on Christine’s choice to decision the family.

“That’s not how I consider it.”

Perhaps it should be, however.

Still, Meri has insisted that God wants her to be with Kody.

Meri Brown uploaded this photo of herself to her Instagram page in April of 2022.

Elsewhere, Meri honed in on the problems plaguing Christine and Kody… and extended them beyond just those two members of the polygamous unit.

“We’re not functioning as a family anymore,” the bed and breakfast owner said, explaining in further detail:

“We haven’t for a really, really long time. It’s not just Kody and Christine’s relationship that has been an issue. There’s a lot of fractures.”

Sister Wives airs Sunday nights at 10/9c on TLC.