Lindsay Lohan Shares Emotional Tribute to Aaron Carter: “God Bless Him”

Like so many others in Hollywood, Lindsay Lohan is in mourning over the death of Aaron Carter.

Unlike many others in Hollywood, however, Lindsay Lohan had a very close personal connection to the artist, who was found dead this past Saturday‘ inside his home in California:

Lohan and Carter dated when they were young teenagers.

In a pair of interviews Monday about her upcoming Netflix movie, Falling for Christmas, Lohan reflected on her time with the former child pop star.

“My heart goes out to his family and may he rest in peace. And God bless him… and yeah, just [a] lot of love there.”

In a separate interview with Access Hollywood, Lohan said she shared so many memories with Carter when she was “so young,” but clarified that it had been “long time” since the two had spoken to each other.

CARSON, CA – MAY 13: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Aaron Carter attends 102.7 KIIS FM’s 2017 Wango Tango at StubHub Center on May 13, 2017 in Carson, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Lohan and Carter reportedly dated from January 2002 to April 2003.

Around this same time, Carter, Lohan and Hilary Duff made headlines for being in an apparent love triangle, considering Aaron started dating Lohan shortly after splitting from Duff.

Duff also posted a tribute to her late ex over the weekend.

“For Aaron — I’m deeply sorry that life so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world,” she wrote on Instagram.

“You had a charm that absolutely effervescent… boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy.”

Aaron Carter attends WE tv Celebrates The 100th Episode Of The “Marriage Boot Camp” Reality Stars Franchise And The Premiere Of “Marriage Boot Camp Family Edition” at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on October 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for WE tv )

The younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, Aaron was found dead at his house in Lancaster, California on Saturday morning by his housekeeper.

No official cause of death has been released, but there are theories out there.

During their concert in London Sunday night, the Backstreet Boys honored Carter.

“We just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognize that Nick’s little brother, Aaron Carter, passed away yesterday at 34 years old,” Kevin Richardson told the crowd.

“He was a part of our family and we thank you guys for all the love and all the well wishes and all the support.”

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 10: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains profanity.) Aaron Carter attends WE tv Celebrates The 100th Episode Of The “Marriage Boot Camp” Reality Stars Franchise And The Premiere Of “Marriage Boot Camp Family Edition” at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on October 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for WE tv )

Carter had recently welcomed his first child, 11-month-old son Prince, with his on-and-off fiancée Melanie Martin, who openly mourned Aaron a couple days ago.

So did Nick and Aaron’s twin sister, Angel.

Uploading a number of photos of the brothers growing up together, Nick shared that he “always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.”

Singers Aaron Carter (L) and Nick Carter (R) attend the Celebrity Locker Room “An All Star Night At The Manion” at the Playboy Mansion on July 11, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

Indeed, Aaron was in and out of rehab for a number of years prior to his death.

“The truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here,” Nick Carter added.

“I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know.

“I love you Chizz, now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth.”