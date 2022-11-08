Catelynn Lowell: I’m Getting Harassed By Anti-Choice Trolls!

When the 16 and Pregnant/Teen Mom franchise first debuted back in 2009, producers stated that their goal was to create dialogue around the issues of teen pregnancy and reproductive rights in America.

These days, of course, the shows have been combined into one series, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, and most of the storylines center around petty feuds among the cast and the problems that arise from becoming really rich and famous at a young age.

But every once in a while, one of the OGs of the Teen Mom universe reminds us of the issues at the heart of the show.

This week, for example, Catelynn Lowell is doing battle with anti-choice trolls who are trying to shame her for her past decisions.

Looking great, Catelynn! Tyler shared this lovely photo of his wife on Instagram in late 2021.

The irony, of course, is that when Cate was first introduced to viewers she had recently decided not to abort her first pregnancy.

Instead, the teenage Cate decided to give her first child up for adoption, and she maintains a close relationship with her 13-year-old firstborn to this day.

But just because Lowell chose to carry the baby to term, that doesn’t mean she believes that all women in all situations should be forced to make the same decision.

Catelynn sits here and has a frank discussion during a key season on Teen Mom OG. (Photo via MTV)

Lowell took to Instagram this week to reveal that she’s been receiving criticism from anti-abortion activists after voicing her pro-choice views.

“People are wild. Coming at me with ‘[then] why did you choose life for your first born,'” Lowell wrote in an Instagram Story.

“Um let’s see… Because I had a CHOICE duh!! That’s why!” Catelynn continued.

She added a GIF that spelled out the words: “The opinion of the court has no place in our bodies.”

“Crazy right? That’s the point though my girls and every girl deserves the right to have a choice!” Lowell continued.

Catelynn has apparently been receiving a lot of pushback for her views, but it seems she’s enjoyed quite a lot of support, as well.

Teen Mom star Catelynn Lowell shows off her purple hair and her cigs. (Photo via Instagram)

“Proud of the choice you made. You’re an amazing person for making the choice you did, no matter how hard it may seem right now. Take time to rest and heal,” one commenter wrote, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“I have always loved Cate and Tyler… they made a really tough but smart decision, that broke a cycle for their future children. Wise beyond their years… proud to see them today,” another added.

“Good for her!!!!!” a third chimed in.

Catelynn Lowell has a reason to smile broadly. (Photo via Instagram)

“Catelynn has struggled so much, I wish people would leave her be about this,” a fourth remarked, adding:

“I really respect her for this.”

“Good for Catelyn. She’s really grown into a good human,” added yet another commenter.

Tyler and Catelynn may be the most stable couple in the Teen Mom universe. We’re big fans of theirs.

We applaud Catelynn for reminding her followers that reproductive freedom is about preserving the rights of all patients to choose what’s best for themselves in their unique situations.

And if that freedom is important to you, then we’d like to remind you that it’s Election Day all over America!

So get out there and vote!