Jinger Duggar Gets Slammed For Latest Business Venture: Is She Desperate For Cash?

Jinger Duggar has a lot on her plate these days.

In the past three weeks, Jinger bought a new house and announced multiple business ventures.

Now, fans are beginning to wonder if those two facts are related.

Did Jinger and husband Jeremy Vuolo overextend themselves with the purchase of their $830,000 home? Is the couple now hard-up for cash?

Jinger and husband Jeremy are featured in this Instagram photo, which they shared online in May 2022.

It’s tough to say for sure — but it’s not hard to see why fans might have jumped to that conclusion.

Like most members of her family, Jinger had been keeping a slightly lower profile in the year since Josh Duggar was convicted on child pornography charges.

But in recent weeks, she’s been in full-blown media blitz mode as she promotes her latest efforts to make money (without getting a real job, of course).

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have published a children's book.

Now, you probably already heard that Jinger has written a memoir, which is slated for release in January of next year.

That news came on the heels of the publication of Jinger and Jeremy’s children’s book.

You’d think all those literary endeavors would be enough to keep the couple busy (along with raising two young children, of course).

Jinger Duggar has released her own blend of coffee grounds.

But believe it or not, they’re not the only revenue streams that Jinger announced in recent weeks.

After teasing a big reveal over the weekend, Jinger informed fans that she’s partnered with a brand called Matchbox to launch her very own blend of coffee grounds.

“It’s definitely something that I had wanted to do for years — but it wasn’t until I found out about Matchbox Coffee,” Jinger said in a video that appeared on the Vuolos’ YouTube page.

“I wanted something that was quality, something I could get behind. Because I really enjoy good coffee.”

Clearly, Jinger seems excited about the project.

But not everyone shares her enthusiasm.

Jinger seems genuinely pumped about her releasing her own line of coffee.

“This is going to be an expensive disaster,” one person wrote on the always-entertaining r/DuggarsSnark subreddit.

“I wonder which coffee brand is letting her slap a label with her name/face on the product and how much it’s going to cost them to dig themselves out of the hole of bigotry and nonsense they’re currently digging.”

“Just get a job Jinger,” another person wrote. “I’m so embarrassed for her.”

Counting On alum Jinger Duggar shows her bare arms while gazing lovingly at her husband, who shared this photo.

But on her YouTube and Instagram pages, Jinger received quite a bit of support from followers.

“Congratulations,” offered one commenter. “Glad you are following your passion, and Jeremy is such a great hubby to encourage you.”

Encouraging comments are all well and good, but will these supportive fans actually shell out for Jinger’s coffee?

Only time will tell!