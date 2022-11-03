Is Caesar Mack’s Girlfriend Alona Sivriuk Living in the US?

We have watched Caesar Mack go on a number of dates on 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3.

After some lackluster one-on-ones and some colossal hats, he fell for Alona.

On this week’s episode, we saw him bid his girlfriend goodbye. He had to return home.

That was before Russia invaded Ukraine. Is Alona safe? Is she living in the US with Caesar?

Caesar Mack and Alona Sivriuk shared a ride to the airport on 90 Day: The Single Life before he left Ukraine. (Image Credit: Discovery Plus)

90 Day: The Single Life viewers had even less time than Caesar himself to get an impression of Alona Sivriuk.

But the truth is that it doesn’t matter how well we know her. Unlike Caesar, we’re not looking to be her husband. Or sugar daddy.

Alona is a person. And like tens of millions of other Ukrainians, did not deserve to have her homeland torn apart by a Russian despot.

Late last month, a rumor arose claiming that Alona was currently living in or visiting Los Angeles, California.

Ultimately, the “source” of the rumor was a geotag that Alona used when making an Instagram post. Geotags are not always literal.

While California might be an odd spot to be — it’s on the opposite side of the country from Caesar’s home in North Carolina — fans wanted to know what’s up.

Caesar Mack and Alona Sivriuk, his girlfriend, met up in the hotel lobby before a trip to the airport on 90 Day: The Single Life. (Image Credit: Discovery Plus)

Caesar personally spoke to In Touch Weekly to address the question of Alona’s whereabouts.

“She is still in Ukraine,” he revealed.

“Not Los Angeles,” Caesar clarified.

90 Day: The Single Life Season 3 star Caesar Mack wears an eccentric yet certainly very nice outfit while flirting in Kyiv.

After his pretty infamous previous experiences with a woman in Ukraine, Caesar did not want to feel used this time.

He hired a professional matchmaker. Honestly? He was pretty charming, even when speaking with her.

He met a number of women. We saw him date three of them. But Alona caught his eye.

Caesar Mack and Alona Sivriuk shared a fond farewell as he departed Ukraine for the United States on 90 Day: The Single Life. (Image Credit: Discovery Plus)

Alona arguably had the worst English of the bunch. That’s not a condemnation; she’s in Ukraine, after all.

But Caesar observed a “real attraction” between them. The two went on a couple of dates, and she officially became his girlfriend.

He did have to leave. And Alona teared up at the airport while talking to production. It was genuinely sweet.

Caesar is 46 years old and lives in Jacksonville, North Carolina. He is courting a 28-year-old woman, Maria, from Ukraine. They have been “together” for five years and have not actually met yet.

At the time of his departure, Caesar planned to return to Ukraine in two months’ time.

The plan was that he would be there for her birthday. Sweet, right?

But, obviously, on February 24, Vladimir Putin launched a brutal invasion of Ukraine.

As this season continues, we will see Caesar back home in NC and back at work.

At this point, Alona will have refused his offers of help — it’s unclear what, specifically, that means.

In a teaser, he expresses that he feels “helpless” as events unfold in Ukraine.

90 Day: The Single Life Season 3 will include Caesar Mack, who continues to thirst after Ukrainian women specifically. (Photo credit: Discovery Inc)

Fortunately, we know that Alona, at least, is alive and well.

But thousands of other Ukrainian civilians, as well as thousands more courageous fighters, have died during the Russian advance.

While Ukraine has inflicted far heavier casualties upon the invading forces, that is a small comfort.