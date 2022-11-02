Jinger Duggar: Cut Off By Parents Due to Contents of Upcoming Tell-All?!

As we reported last month, Jinger Duggar has written a memoir, which is set to hit stores in January.

Now, this won’t be the first literary effort from a member of Duggar clan.

But you can bet that Jinger’s solo effort will be quite different from Growing Up Duggar, her Jim Bob-approved collaboration with her sisters.

Jinger has long enjoyed a reputation as one of the most rebellious members of the Duggar clan, and her parents have often expressed skepticism with regard to her motives and actions.

These days, Jinger lives in Los Angeles with her liberal (by Duggar standards) husband, Jeremy Vuolo.

She was the first to reject the notorious Duggar dress code, and now, she might be the first to publish a memoir about what it’s really like to grow up as a member of TV’s most infamous family of fundies.

Fans are curious as to what sort of reception the book will receive from Jinger’s highly secretive family.

It’s already rumored that Jinger is not on the best of terms with her parents, and this book could be the nail in the coffin for their relationship.

And no one understands how insular and unforgiving the evangelical community can be better than former Duggar friend Mary Murphy.

Murphy says “shunned and excommunicated” from the church she grew up in after questioning the teachings of the Institute in Basic Life Principles [IBLP], which dictates the Duggars’ beliefs.

These days, Murphy hosts the “Out of the Shadows” podcast, and she spoke with UK tabloid The Sun about Jinger’s upcoming book.

“Jim Bob and Michelle’s reaction to the book will depend on the contents of the book, as well as the approach,” Murphy told the outlet.

“Is the memoir a tell-all? Will Jinger call Michelle and Jim Bob out? If so, the likelihood of Jim Bob shutting Jinger out and cutting her off raises.”

Murphy notes, however, that there’s a chance Jinger will use this opportunity to make things right with her parents.

“However, if Jinger’s book does not hurt the family image or the facade of perfection, then I don’t expect Jim Bob to cut her off. I am eager to read the book,” she says.

“I imagine Jinger is a few years into this journey. In another 10 years, there will be another book. Because it is a long journey.”

Mary adds she hopes that Jinger wrote the book with the goal of being honest with her readers, and not appeasing her parents.

“Stepping forward to tell your own story represents a vital part of taking your agency back and finding your voice,” Murphy says.

“I’m not shocked at all that she is breaking free. I hope all of them will come to that point of seeing the truth and stepping out into freedom. I’m not surprised. I’m super happy for her as she continues to move forward and heal.”

Mary concluded by noting that Jinger’s example might inspire those around her to seek their own freedom.

“Everyone’s journey is going to be different. With each one that does break free, the pressure on the others becomes even more intense,” Murphy says.

“I do think it’s probable. It’s just going to take some time.”

Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear is set to be released on January 31