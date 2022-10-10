Jessa Duggar: I Am NOT Jealous of Jinger’s LA Mansion!

Last week, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo shared a major announcement with fans.

Three years after they relocated to Los Angeles, the Vuolos have finally purchased their own home!

The couple shared their “unexpected” news in a video posted to their YouTube channel.

Jinge and Jer kicked things off by revealing that they’ve decided to stay put in California, a fact that they knew was sure to disappoint their more conservative fans.

But regardless of how you feel about their decision to remain in liberal Los Angeles, there’s no denying that Jinger and Jeremy’s new crib is a major upgrade over their previous home.

Some fans have even gone so far as to describe the home as a mansion, which is an obvious exaggeration.

But considering the state of the SoCal real estate market, it’s safe to assume that Jinger and Jeremy are living much, much more comfortably than most couples their age.

Jeremy Vuolo recently received his master’s degree. And Jinger Duggar got all dressed up for the occasion. (Photo via Instagram)

The Vuolos paid $830,000 for their 1,832 square feet, which boasts a big backyard, five bedrooms, two bathrooms, a home gym, a pizza oven, and a sizable porch for enjoying that SoCal weather.

Needless to say, Jinger is living a more lavish life than she would be if she’d stuck around her hometown in northwest Arkansas.

And some fans think her siblings back home must be seething with jealousy.

Jeremy Vuolo has a smile on his face here for a good reason. He’s getting a smooch from his wife. (Photo via Instagram)

More specifically, they believe that Jessa Duggar is jealous of her sister’s success.

Fans have long suspected that Jessa is miserable in her own life and marriage, and seemingly for this reason, they’ve decided that she must resent her younger sister’s happiness.

Add to that the rumors that Jessa had her eye on Jeremy before he started dating Jinger, and you’ve got the makings of a full-blown imaginary rivalry!

Jessa Duggar looks into the camera in this still from a 2020 video and talks about her mental health. (Photo via YouTube)

“I have no doubt that she looks at Jinger’s life and thinks it’s too easy,” one commenter wrote on Reddit, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“All that jealousy is eating her up inside and I imagine she is seething about this,” another added.

“This is a bitter pill to swallow the fact that your younger sister got a man that you were attracted to, just bought a house in the city and has made a life that she wanted.”

Jessa and Ben in a sponsored content post. (Photo via Instagram)

There’s no real reason to believe that Jessa is envious of Jinger, but the rumor has gained quite a bit of traction on social media.

In fact, the speculation is so widespread that Jessa felt the need to personally respond to it — well, sort of.

On one of Jinger and Jeremy’s many posts about their new digs, Jessa left a comment that should remove any doubt about her feelings toward her little sis.

Jinger Duggar is still violating the Duggar dress code with aplomb. And fans are loving every second of it.

“Y’all are the cutest!” Jessa wrote on Instagram.

Was it her intention to squash the rumors that she’s secretly resentful of the Vuolos?

We may never know, but one thing is for certain — the Duggar-obsessed corners of Reddit are not gonna stop debating this matter anytime soon!