Diana Jenkins Exposes Harassment Campaign Against Garcelle's Son: I Have the Culprit's IP Address, Bish!

This summer, vicious trolls sent racist messages to Garcelle’s son Jax. They harassed a 14-year-old. It was, simply put, evil.

RHOBH astmate Diana Jenkins has put her money where her mouth is more than once. This time, she filed to expose the troll behind the campaign.

It was the right thing to do. And at the same time, the trolls seemed designed to frame Diana for the cruel attacks against a child.

Now, Diana has uncovered the culprit.

Back in September, Diana Jenkins filed a lawsuit in LA County Superior Court.

She did not know the identity or identities of who she was suing, listing the defendants as “John Does” and “John Roes.”

But her target was the person or persons behind the hate campaign against Jax. The campaign relied upon bots

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Diana Jenkins shared good news, as a court granted her subpoena request aimed at Meta. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Some of the bots or sockpuppet accounts presented themselves as fans of Diana, while others named Lisa Rinna or Erika Jayne.

However, amidst the on-screen clashes that Diana had with Garcelle, suspicions fell upon Diana.

She wanted to clear her name and expose the monster or monsters who would use a 14-year-old as a pawn.

Keep an eye on that Instagram handle — “queenofthetea_” — because it will come up later.

So, if Diana didn’t know who was behind it, how did she sue? The court granted subpoenas from Meta, Instagram’s parent company.

Those subpoenas bore fruit. Diana his identified a person who is seemingly responsible for these cruel attacks.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais poses with her young son, Jax Nilon, in this sweet pic

Page Six reports that she now knows the IP address and phone number of the apparent culprit.

Both piece of intel point to a resident of Northern California. Not one of their neighbors or castmates.

And the info points to the pre-existing Instagram account, @queenofthetea_ … an account that either Instagram has penalized or whose owner has deactivated it.

Jax Nilon published a public response on his mother’s account to address the racist harassment campaign against him. He is only 14 years old.

“Diana is committed to seeing this through and unmasking whoever is responsible and all parties who were involved,” an insider dished.

“She also wants to make sure that she shares with the public all the progress that is being made in this case,” the source added.

The insider shared that Diana hopes to keep people up to speed “every step of the way.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Diana Jenkins appears in this promo photo. (Image Credit: Bravo)

As we shared above, @queenofthetea_ was an account whose comment was so horrendous that Jax shared it.

“You’d have your neck kneeled on if it weren’t for your white daddy,” the hateful message shared.

The message continued: “Tell your mom to leave Diana alone or you’ll deal with us.”

Like we said, the effort was clearly to stir the pot while framing Diana — and potentially harming Jax’s emotional, mental, and social well-being.

In terms of framing Diana, it clearly backfired spectacularly.

It seems likely that the culprit was not a fan of hers, but likely never expected that Diana would simply take legal action. Please don’t coordinate racist harassment campaigns against children. But also … don’t f–k with Diana.