Garcelle Beauvais’ Son Jax Responds to Racist Attacks Against Him, His Family

A recent barrage of racist attacks against Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son has horrified RHOBH fans.

This is clearly a coordinated harassment campaign. The origins remain unclear.

Garcelle has spoken out. Her castmates have. Bravo is also condemning the attacks.

Now, 14-year-old Jax is speaking up for himself, too.

Jax Nilon is fourteen years old. He started high school this month. Frankly, he should not have to be doing this.

“From Jax …” he began in a public message, shared on his mother’s Twitter page.

“Well I’d like to start off by saying I am still a kid,” he noted.

“And wish to not be viewed as a fully matured adult,” Jax acknowledged, “because I am not one.”

He pointed out: “It is currently my first week of high school.”

“And,” Jax lamented, “instead of enjoying it like most kids at my school, I have to deal with being attacked on social media.”

Jax then pointed out that, obviously, he “did not sign for this show.”

He added: ‘nor do I have anything to do with the show’s drama.”

That is certainly true. Jax has only ever been the subject of drama through no fault or action of his own.

“I just want to be a normal kid,” Jax emphasized.

He explained that his own social media does not exist for “publicity or the public’s gaze but to be seen” by friends and classmates.

Sadly, Jax has now had no choice but to go private on Instagram after a barrage of “racist and crude comments.”

Like his mother, Jax also emphasized that he appreciates the outpouring of support in the face of these attacks.

“Thank you for all the positive comments,” Jax expressed.

He emphasized that “It truly means a lot to me.” We hope that this support serves a small comfort to him at this time.

As we reported earlier this week, the attacks on Jax and his family are not garden variety trolling.

Some of the messages are explicitly racist, evoking haunting imagery from hate crimes and police murders of Black citizens.

And the accounts are clearly acting with coordination, likely launched by a small group of people or even just one hateful monster.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais understandably asks WTF?! while speaking to the confessional camera.

Garcelle is not the only one who feels horrified by the vitriol aimed at a child.

“We are shocked and appalled at the social comments directed at Garcelle’s son,” Bravo announced.

The network added: “We urge our viewers and social media followers to refrain from targeting our cast and their families with harmful rhetoric.”

Bravo’s statement could have gone further, but Garcelle appreciated the statement.

Other Housewives, from her own castmates like Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna, spoke out.

Even cast members from other cities and states have strongly condemned these, frankly, evil attacks against Jax.

One may wonder what Jax “did” in order to be on the receiving end of this racist bombardment.

The truth is: nothing. Jax did nothing wrong.

He was simply an easy, vulnerable target that people knew would hurt Garcelle the most. It’s really that simple.

While some fans have speculated that newcomer Diana Jenkins could be behind this, there is no real evidence of that.

In fact, these sockpuppet accounts have claimed to be fans of Diana’s, of Erika’s, even Lisa’s. What does that tell us?

It feels like misdirection. And the whole thing stinks. Jax does not deserve this. No one does. Especially not a child.