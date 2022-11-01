Kalani Faagata Highlights Racist Video Filmed Near Her Home: This is Why I'm Leaving Utah!

Last month, Kalani Faagata was packing up her belongings and looking forward to a major relocation.

She and Asuelu Pulaa have been living in Utah.

Though their marital status remains occluded amidst split rumors, the 90 Day Fiance pair’s feelings about their location is no mystery.

Kalani is once again calling out the disgusting racism that she and her family have witnessed and experienced.

Kalani has opened up about the racism in Utah. It is one of the reasons that her family is leaving.

(Whether she and Asuelu are looking for two homes in California or just one … well, they’re not telling just yet)

But this week, a sickening viral video showing white men wearing blackface circulated. Guess where they chose to display this hate symbol?

Kalani shared the video, but added her own details — noting that Cedar City, Utah is about 40 minutes from her.

We have already seen Asuelu become a victim of racial profiling by police. We have heard Kalani share that members of her family have been called the N-word in Utah.

But clearly, this family of Samoan descent are not the only targets of heinous racism. Kalani shared the video, captioning it: “Who knows them?”

Erika Owens, Loren Brovarnik, and Larissa Dos Santos Lima are fellow 90 Day Fiance stars and alums who weighed in.

These are women born in three different countries, hailing from three different continents. All sharing in the same horror.

Kalani and Loren are from the US. Larissa is from Brazil. Erika is Australian. All of them know that blackface is a flagrant display of racism, with a particularly nasty history behind it.

In addition to past and present cast members, a slew of fans and commenters spoke up about the hateful display.

“I have so many stories,” Kalani wrote in reply to one of these commenters.

“And that’s why I’m getting the f–k up out of here!” she then announced.

Both Kalani and Asuelu have been (separately) hyping up their move to California for weeks, now.

Though her family lives there, Kalani has yet to figure out a new house where she wants to live.

And she’s moving out in a little over a week. The clock is ticking — and she’s even asking followers to weigh in.

Last week, Kalani asked fans to let her know if they “personally know of any properties in Southern California.”

That is an extremely broad area of the most populous state in the nation. 12% of all Americans live in California.

“I just can’t find anything that works. Please help! I. Am. Stressed,” she expressed to her followers.

Kalani was grateful for DMs and also let people know that her mortgage company can close in three weeks.

But she politely turned down suggestions on an agent. She has one.

The issue, Kalani explains, is that she is still looking for a property that “works or feels right.”

Obviously, questions about whether this will be a three-person or four-person household might help the search.

But Kalani isn’t answering any of those right now.

She and Asuelu are playing coy. That either means that they don’t know if they’re splitting up … or that 90 Day Fiance might have them back soon.