Diana Jenkins Scores Court Victory: I'll MAKE Instagram Expose Garcelle's Son's Trolls!

Recently, a harassment campaign targeted Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son with racist attacks.

These vicious comments were not random trolls. Someone coordinated this.

Horrified fans have accused various Housewives of being the culprit.

Diana Jenkins has vowed to get to the bottom of this — starting with a lawsuit to force Instagram to cough up some information.

“Great news!” Diana Jenkins wrote on Tuesday, September 20.

“A judge in Los Angeles today granted my request to subpoena Meta/Instagram,” she revealed.

This is a subpoena “for any information that could identify the horrible people.”

Diana is after the trolls “who sent those messages to a 14 year old.”

She listed her goals: “Getting their email addresses, mobile phone numbers, IP addresses.”

All of these, Diana wrote, “will be a great start to exposing them to the world.”

At this point, Meta — the ridiculous new name for Facebook and Instagram’s parent company — has two choices.

The first is to fight Diana’s subpoena to protect the harasser or harassers from exposure.

And the second is to allow the subpoena to go unchallenged, handing over the details. That could lead to the culprit.

It could also exonerate Diana. Some fans almost immediately accused her of being behind the attacks.

The racist trolls went after 14-year-old Jax Nilon, Garcelle Beauvais’ son.

While some of the messages were too vile to share, Jax screenshotted one when calling out the hate.

The commenters, he noted, have gone “too far at this point.”

Many of them claimed to be fans of Garcelle’s castmates, attacking him on behalf of Erika, or Diana, or Lisa.

This is not just ordinary “trolling.” The target was a 14-year-old. And a lot of the harassment was racist.

“I’m usually a very strong woman,” Garcelle expressed on Twitter at the time.

“I’ve been raised to be strong,” she noted. “My life has taught me to be strong.”

Garcelle then admitted: “But when it comes to my kids! It hurts it’s not OK.”

“I’ve been in tears all night,” Garcelle then wrote to her fans and followers.

“It’s just a TV show people,” she reminded fans in a plea.

“Scream at your TV throw something at your TV,” Garcelle then suggested, “but leave our kids alone.”

“We are doing a tv show,” Lisa Rinna wrote in a message of her own.

“We try to entertain you,” she explained on her Instagram Story.

Lisa then questioned “why can’t you treat it like wrestling for gods sakes.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 trailer shows Lisa Rinna stare at her phone, unconvinced.

“Love us,” Lisa suggested, “love to hate us.”

She then asked anyone who might be reading her message: “But leave the kids alone!”

Lisa also commented: “What I was just sent about @garcelle son is disgusting and unacceptable.”

Grimly, attacks against the children of Housewives are nothing new.

“They didn’t sign up for this,” she pointed out.

“Enough is enough,” Lisa stated firmly.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards dials up her aggression at the Season 10 Reunion special.

“Picking on children of the Housewives is not okay,” Kyle Richards wrote in support of Garcelle and Jax.

“It is never okay to attack a child,” she affirmed.

Like many of us, Kyle then zeroed in on what might motivate a troll to send this kind of hate.

“Is your life actually that empty?” Kyle asked.

“If it is,” she advised, “seek help.”

Kyle then added a very firm: “Shame on you.”

Kyle Richards cries on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

As we noted from the beginning, accusations against Diana and others were premature.

One particularly dedicated anonymous hater could have pulled this off. So could an unscrupulous PR firm.

Soon, Diana may get to the bottom of it. Then, she will be able to clear her name — and possibly identify the true culprit.