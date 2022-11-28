Britney Spears Goes Full-Frontal In Latest Nude Selfie, Surprises Fans With Racy Caption: I Like to SUCK, Y'all!

For much of her adult life, Britney Spears could only post social media content that had been pre-approved by her father or whoever was in charge of her conservatorship at the moment.

These days, after years of legal wrangling, Britney is a free woman, and she’s clearly enjoying her newfound liberty.

Brit’s preferred form of celebration is posting nude photos on Instagram, and for the most part, her fans are very appreciative of this mode of artistic expression.

But in 2022, anything that elicits joy is bound to attract a few haters.

Here is an example of what Britney Spears often poses on Instagram. She loves to show off her dance moves! (Photo via Instagram)

And in this case, they’re haters of the worst variety:

We’re talking about concern trolls who like to disguise their sh-t talk as solicitous advice.

Case in point, over the weekend, Brit posted two of her raciest nudes to date.

Britney Spears posted more nudes on Instagram this week. (Photo via Instagram)

(The pose was the same, but she decided to experiment with different filters. She’s an artist, folks!)

In keeping with the edginess of her most recent posts, Brit captioned the pics with a surprising rant about how much she likes to “suck.”

“I like to suck !!! Never professional pics … sucking comes easy for me !!! Keep clapping bitch !!!” she wrote.

Some fans think Spears’ posts are a cry for help. (Photo via Instagram)

We’re not gonna lie and pretend that we know exactly what Britney was trying to say there.

But it seems that she was making a joke about her skills as a model/photographer, and not her favorite activities in the bedroom.

(Although we’re sure the double-meaning of the caption was not lost on Britney.)

Britney loves to post selfies on Instagram. And her fans love it too! (Photo via Instagram)

Sadly, many fans decided to interpret Britney’s content in the least generous way possible, and the singer received some truly brutal criticism in the comments.

“Sorry but you are sick,” one follower wrote.

“Lots of wealthy people have lousy judgement,” another added.

Britney Spears recently returned to Instagram after deleting her account. And some fans are convinced that the pop icon is hiding a secret. (Photo via Instagram)

“Ok, I think she’s lost her mind,” a third chimed in.

“Wtf is going on? Are you ok?” a fourth asked.

You get the idea. Some “fans” apparently want to take over for Britney’s dad by censoring the singer and preventing her from expressing herself as she sees fit.

Britney Spears on vacation in Hawaii. (Photo via Instagram)

Shortly after the conservatorship came to an end, Britney explained that the people who controlled her life prevented her from being herself or communicating openly with her fans.

“For 13 years, I had to meet doctors weekly to bring up my past which made it worse !!!” Spears wrote on Instagram.

“I was the mother f-cking Saint who was scared to move or I knew my dad would put me somewhere if I didn’t cooperate … even in America, the land of the free !!!!” Britney added.

Britney Spears uploaded a video of herself dancing just a few days after announcing she had suffered a miscarriage. We wish her the best. (Photo via Instagram)

“Years go by and he still puts me in a psych ward !!!!”

After more than a decade of such treatment, it makes perfect sense that Britney would want to push the envelope a bit with her social media content.

Our advice to haters would be to let this woman live!