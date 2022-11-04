Britney Spears Pens Major F-You to Dad: I Have Human Rights Again!

Britney Spears uses Instagram to share what’s on her mind. Sometimes, that means which song she likes to dance to. It can also mean gushing over her husband or her new home.

For a litany of reasons, Britney has called out her toxic parents. Their failings are beyond counting.

After about one year of freedom, Britney is still finding new experiences and choices that she could not have and make under her father’s rule.

She’s celebrating that. And Britney’s also directing a well-deserved F-you to daddy dearest.

Britney Spears visited Vegas over the weekend. And seems the trip brought back some painful memories for the pop icon.

Late Thursday night, Britney Spears took to Instagram to share a fan photo of her — and a lengthy caption.

“It’s been a while since I talked to my pops !!!” she acknowledged. And we’re all very happy for her.

“Brit Brit’s got some good special news …” Britney then teased.

“This year,” Britney revealed, “I’ve been able to get cash for the first time with my ATM card !!!”

That may sound like a milestone that most people pass in their teens. But until last year, Britney had to receive special permission just to go shop at Target.

Britney then remarked: “Damn I must say … not being a part of your slave treatment program has changed my life !!!”

“Guess what ???” Brtiney wrote.

“I can go to spas now too !!!” she announced.

That may sound like another small matter … but Britney has gone so long without being able to make her own choices that it’s all new to her.

“Remember when my 3 best friends came to visit me from home …” Britney recaled.

“Well,” she remarked. “They all got BUSTED !!!”

“They said they flew in the day of the show,” Britney went on, “but Bryan slipped and said he had gotten them into three clubs that week!!!” Bryan Spears is Britney’s brother.

“It was the white lie SECRET of awkward SILENCE …” Britney recalled.

“But I ain’t no victim America !!!!” she then quipped.

“Dad, I can go to spas now too,” Britney announced.

Back to her recollection of a time long ago, Britney wrote that “before I performed that night I saw all 3 of my friends.”

She shared that she saw them “at the spa in those high cool chairs you put your feet in !!!”

“Each one of them had their own bottle of champagne!!!” Britney shared.

“AIN’T THAT SOMETHING ???” she then remarked. Britney of course could not even drink soda beyond a strict limit under her father’s conservatorship.

“Well Robin showed up,” Britney wrote, referring to Robin Greenhill, her ex-manager. “And said ‘You can’t go in there’ …”

“So,” Britney lamented, “I waited for 5 min outside then left !!!”

“But MORE GOOD NEWS …” Britney’s caption went on.

“I know I couldn’t go to spas because you were scared I would drink coffee!!!” she acknowledged.

“I’m an equal person now !!!” Britney declared, a reference to the restoration of her human rights.

“I can drink coffee,” Britney announced, “and I’m so HAPPY !!!”

“Anyways,” Britney then concluded. “I just wanted to give you a beautiful SPECIAL HAPPY f–k you !!”

And here is the post itself:

Some lucky people have a great parent. Some very lucky people have two great parents.

Britney has had to find emotional support and nurturing from other sources.

At least she is now free to speak her mind. Britney clearly has a lot to say.