Lala Kent: I Had Sober Sex for the First Time! It’s Not So Scary!

In recent years, Lala Kent has been very serious about sobriety.

That might sound counterintuitive — at best — for a reality star. But it’s what works for her.

But sometimes, newfound sobriety means relearning how to do things that you once did.

In her case, sex. Lala found sober sex intimidating at first. The daunting prospect of it meant approaching sexuality in a whole new way.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King has a podcast, Intimate Knowledge.

There, she spoke with Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent about, well, some intimate knowledge that she has.

Specifically, Lala got into an “encounter” with a man over the summer. A first, apparently, following her cheating ex-fiance.

“I got into a relationship when I was in my alcoholism,” Lala recalled to Meghan.

“And then I got sober with this person,” she added.

“So,” Lala then explained, “I was already comfortable.”

“But as far as being out there in the world sexually,” Lala went on.

“With nothing to like numb what’s happening,” she continued, “not like I wanna be numb.”

“But,” Lala reasoned, “at least you got some liquid courage.”

Lala is making points. But we wouldn’t actually recommend that anyone depend upon any drugs, including alcohol.

“I was so terrified to have sex sober,” she confessed.

Lala explained that this was simply “because I had never done it before.”

You know, she’s not alone. Yes, never having sex sober is uncommon.

But sometimes specific sex acts are things that “only” happen when people have had a bit to drink.

We don’t mean things that people don’t want to do. We’re referring to things that people want to do, but self-medicate themselves into actually doing.

It turned out that sober sex was not bad. In fact, it was great. This summer’s guy, specifically.

She and the gentleman in question both kept “coming back for more, a lot,” Lala revealed.

“However taught him needs some sort of award,” she shared, “because it was mind-blowing.”

Earlier this autumn, Lala celebrated four years without booze. That is a major milestone.

“Today marks 4 years of sobriety,” she wrote on Instagram.

She gushed that “The weekend was full of love & support.”

“Being present for my daughter… that part is priceless,” Lala expressed.

“I’m grateful, & extremely humbled by each birthday that passes,” she wrote.

“But y’all, I am proooooud!” Lala congratulated herself. “Hell yessss, Lala. You better work, girl.”

This summer’s encounter clearly had a healing impact on Lala — and her relationship with sex.

Earlier this year, she had remarked that sex felt “tainted” after her cheating ex. Betrayal can have that effect.

We’re so happy for Lala that she has explored this aspect of herself and redefined what sex means to her.