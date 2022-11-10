Aaron Carter Never Got True Closure with Nick Before Tragic Death

Late last week, Aaron Carter tragically died after years of troubles with his health, relationships, and public image.

One of his most contentious relationships was with his brother, Nick Carter.

The two did not speak for years. Restraining orders, alleged threats, and more filled a gulf between them.

This meant that neither of them ever got closure with the other before Aaron’s sudden passing.

Singers Aaron Carter (L) and Nick Carter (R) attend the Celebrity Locker Room “An All Star Night At The Manion” at the Playboy Mansion on July 11, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

TMZ spoke to family sources, who shared that things had taken a somewhat better turn for the brothers.

Aaron believed that he was on good, or at least better, terms with his big brother during the final days of his life.

But Aaron and Nick never got to actually sit down and have a heart-to-heart conversation about it.

CARSON, CA – MAY 13: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Aaron Carter attends 102.7 KIIS FM’s 2017 Wango Tango at StubHub Center on May 13, 2017 in Carson, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

In the final months of Aaron’s life, his twin sister Angel reached out to him.

Though the two were estranged, she conveyed to him that both she and Nick loved him.

After all that they had gone through, together and apart, their only real wish was for him to get healthy.

Aaron Carter shares an airplane selfie with his Instagram followers.

Aaron, because of this, felt like his siblings were being supportive.

In his mind, they were on relatively good terms. Or, you know, at least on better terms.

So many previous communications between Aaron and his siblings had been explosive and toxic. This stood out in contrast, in a very good and encouraging way.

Yes, Aaron Carter really has a face tattoo. What do you think of it, folks?

We do have to acknowledge that there was a legal situation involved in all of this.

Both Nick and Angel had respective restraining orders out against Aaron. This was a result of his previous statements and behavior.

Legally speaking, they could not communicate with him directly. One must assume that they used an intermediary. Or something.

Nick Carter rose to fame as a member of the Backstreet Boys. He still performs with them sometimes.

Just a few years ago, Aaron was truly “going through it,” and we do not mean that in a fun or quirky way.

Nick accused him of threatening to kill his pregnant wife back in 2019. He sought a restraining order for that reason.

That same year, Angel obtained a restraining order — accusing Aaron of having threatened to send hired men to her home.

Aaron Carter admitted to extensive drug use during his appearance on The Doctors. (Photo via ABC)

With all of that ugly history behind them, it is only natural that they didn’t get a chance for a full reconciliation.

(For one thing, Nick and Angel would both have had to get their restraining orders formally dropped in court)

So, Aaron and Nick never got to sit down and have a one-on-one chat to process all that they had endured.

Aaron Carter tries to reassure fans following his DUI refusal arrest with a shirtless selfie.

Obviously, Aaron’s mental health played a major role in his family conflicts and other life struggles.

There is a complicated relationship between mental health and behavior. But not all explanations are excuses.

We are sure that many people from his life will spend a long time processing their own emotions about his life and death. It is good to hear that, reportedly, Aaron felt like things were moving in a positive direction. We hope that it brings people a sense of peace.