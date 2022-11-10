Love Is Blind: Zanab Jaffrey SLAMS Ex-Fiancee, Says Cole Barnett Knows What He Did

But her eyes are wide open these days.

For Zanab Jaffrey, love may have made her blind at one point.

In a heartfelt Instagram post released in the wake of the latest Love Is Blind reunion special dropping on Netflix, Jaffrey delved into the details behind her split from ex-fiancé Cole Barnett.

She also addressed critical viewers of the reality show… while making it clear she’s no longer a fan in any way, shape or form of Barnett.

Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett fell for each other on Love Is Blind. Alas, they did not end up getting married.

“Cole, I fought for us until I couldn’t anymore. I know you know that. I know you know why I said what I said,” the Netflix personality captioned a montage of photos of the once-happy couple.

“I know you know what you did. It’s ok if you aren’t ready to talk about that yet.”

The 32-year old and the 27-year old got engaged during Love Is Blind Season 3.

However, their romance grew increasingly quite rocky over time.

Cole, for example, garnered backlash for his behavior toward Zanab all season long… including confessing his attraction to costar Colleen Reed — despite her relationship with Matt Bolton.

Indeed, as you might expect, Cole’s conversation with Reed eventually caused issues within both relationships.

On air, viewers also witnessed Zanab and Cole get into heated arguments on a frequent basis, one of which saw Cole question whether Zanab was “bipolar.”

On their wedding day, Zanab pointedly said “no” to marrying Cole.

She left no doubt about where she stood, just as she did via social media on Thursday.

“You have disrespected me, you have insulted me, you have critiqued me, and for what it’s worth, you have single-handedly shattered my self-confidence,” she told Cole in front of their wedding guests.

“And the messed up thing is I know love you, but love shouldn’t feel this way. I can’t marry you.”

During the reunion, Zanab accused Cole of body-shaming her in a moment that wasn’t depicte on-screen.

“One day, it was like 2 p.m., and we were still filming,” she recalled.

“I hadn’t had a chance to eat, so I grabbed two Cuties — like two little oranges that fit in the palm of your hand. And he looked at me and goes, ‘Are you gonna eat both of those?'”

Via Instagram, meanwhile, Zanab had a few choice words for her critics as well.

“I am sorry. I’m sorry you weren’t in that relationship. I’m sorry you didn’t feel what I felt. I’m sorry we don’t have the same triggers,” she wrote.

“I’m sorry me standing up for myself, offended you so greatly.

“I’m sorry you didn’t see all the reasons for what I said. I’m sorry you didn’t live that with me. I’m sorry that you don’t know me.

“I’m sorry your insecurities are different than my own.”

She wasn’t done with the trolls, either:

“I’m sorry your online hate says so much more of you than it ever will of me.

“I’m sorry Deepti’s wedding was a week before mine, long before you or I knew her story. I’m sorry you are attacking my faith.

“I’m sorry you don’t believe me. I’m sorry I know how worthy I am. I’m sorry you have the time to be a keyboard warrior. I’m sorry I’m not a paid actress. I’m sorry I can’t cry on demand. I’m sorry you feel manipulated, gaslit and played.

“I’m sorry I’m your villain. I’m sorry I’m your bad guy – I promise you I’m not.”

Zanab concluded the note by with passion:

“One thing about me, I choose my words carefully and I stand by everything I said.”

Season 3 of Love Is Blind is now available to stream in its entirety on Netflix.