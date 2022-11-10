Joy-Anna Duggar Mourns Stillborn Daughter on Third Anniversary of Due Date

Back in October, Joy-Anna Duggar announced that she’s pregnant with her third child.

Earlier this week, Joy revealed that she’s experiencing complications with her pregnancy.

The bad news is that Joy will be at high risk for blood clots and will have to take special precautions in the months to come.

The good news is that Joy’s doctors have assured her that both she and the baby are healthy at present.

Here’s the proof, folks! Joy-Anna Duggar is expecting her third child! (Photo via Instagram)

Obviously, receiving bad medical news during a pregnancy is high on the list of any mother’s worst fears.

But in Joy’s case, the diagnosis might have been especially traumatizing due to her past experiences.

Joy suffered a miscarriage in 2019, and she’s spoken candidly about the experience many times in the years since.

Joy-Anna Duggar shared some alarming news with fans this week. It seems she’s experiencing some pregnancy complications. (Photo via Instagram)

The loss of her baby is weighing especially heavily on Joy’s mind this week, and not only because of the recent complications with her pregnancy.

On Wednesday, Joy took to Instagram to reveal that she was mourning the third anniversary of daughter’s passing.

“Today would have been my angel baby’s due date,” she wrote, alongside photos that were taken at the hospital that day.

“Annabell Elise would have been three years old today,” Joy added.

Joy added a heartbreaking black-and-white photo of her daughter’s feet, along with some touching recollections of her short time with baby Annabell.

“She was perfect, her little fingers and toes,” the grieving mom wrote.

“I vividly remember, I was looking at her little mouth and her perfectly formed tongue,” she added.

Joy went on to write that she takes solace in the knowledge that her baby is “in the arms of Jesus,”

She went on to describe the reasoning behind the baby’s name.

Joy-Anna Duggar poses here with her husband and two kids. She shared this photo on social media in August of 2022. (Photo via Instagram)

“Annabell means ‘God has favored me,’ and Elise means ‘God satisfies,'” she wrote.

Joy went on to note that she’s consoled by the knowledge that her daughter did not suffer.

“What a precious thing to know that when our daughter opened her eyes, the first thing she saw was the face of Jesus,” she wrote.

Joy-Anna Duggar posted this selfie on Instagram. (Photo via Instagram)

Joy received an outpouring of support and kind words after sharing her story on Instagram.

And of course, many Duggar fans noted that they’re praying for the 25-year-old during her current pregnancy.

“It puts me more at high risk for blood clots and so I am now going to have to start doing shots daily which is kind of crazy because my best friend has to do that in pregnancy as well,” she explained of her condition earlier this week.

Counting On alum Joy-Anna Duggar and her children, Gideon Forsyth and Evelyn Forsyth, enjoy some unseasonably warm November weather. (Photo via Instagram)

Joy added that she’ll have to have “take blood thinners, a lot more vitamins” throughout her pregnancy, but she assured fans that there’s no cause for concern.

We wish Joy and her growing family all the best.