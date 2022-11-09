Karine Martins Launches GoFundMe: Help Me Win Back My Kids!

Last week, Paul Staehle announced that he’s teaming up with Karine Martins to regain custody of their kids.

Paul lost custody of Pierre and Ethan early this year. Karine lost custody in late 2021. It is unquestionably a sad situation.

Karine believes that the best solution is to reunite with her sons.

To that end, she has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for a lawyer to represent her in family court.

90 Day Fiance alum Karine Martins holds her young son, Ethan Staehle, whose milestones she has missed during this ongoing custody situation. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Over the weekend, Karine Martins took to GoFundMe to launch a crowdfunding campaign.

Her goal is simple: to hire a “lawyer to get my kids back.”

As you can see, she — or whoever is helping her — wrote an evocative plea to explain why she needs help.

“Hello my name is Karine,” she begins. “I am an immigrant from Brazil.”

Karine shares: “My two Brazilian children were taken from my by American CPS.”

As explanation, she offered that this happened “because me and my husband argued in front of our children.”

That may be a deliberate understatement, but as far as we know, does not appear to be an actual lie.

“I have been fully compliant with CPS for almost a year now,” Karine reports. Paul has made a similar claim.

“But,” she laments, “they will only allow me to see my children 1 day for 1 to 2 hours a week supervised.”

“They will not give me an opportunity to get my gets back,” Karine then laments.

“It seems because I am Brazilian,” she speculates.

“They revoked my children passports,” Karine writes, “and made it clear my children will not return to Brazil where they were born.”

“Please help me to hire a lawyer,” Karine asked anyone viewing the GoFundMe.

“And,” she concluded, please help her “fight for my rights to have an opportunity to get my children back.”

However we may feel about Karine and her qualifications as a parent, that is an emotional plea that comes from a lot of pain.

90 Day Fiance alum Karine Martins got to spend quality time during a permitted visit with sons Pierre Staehle and Ethan Staehle. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Karine’s fundraising goal is $5,000.

In just a few days, she has raised 35% of that goal.

The largest single donation was only $300, meaning that most of this is coming in small donations from various fans and sympathizers.

90 Day Fiance stars Paul Staehle and Karine Martins pose with their two sons, Pierre Staehle and newborn Ethan Staehle, just weeks after the latter’s birth.

Any form of family separation is a polarizing and painful topic. It can be a weapon of genocide or a life-saving tool to protect children.

Sometimes, courts get it wrong — leaving children in dangerous homes, or taking children from loving ones.

There is so much to say about that, including the injustice of removing children over parental poverty only to then pay foster parents for their care. But Karine and Paul are another story.

Frankly, many 90 Day Fiance fans have worried about their toxic marriage and about their children for years.

Both Paul and Karine have displayed erratic behavior. They have both accused each other of abuse.

We do not know all of the details that family court examined before making custody determinations. If we did, perhaps it would be easier to weigh in on this heartbreaking situation.