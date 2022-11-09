Love Is Blind Season 3: Who Got Married? Who Got DUMPED at the Altar?!

Well, another season of Love Is Blind is in the books, and once again, a handful of couples survived the most bonkers experiment in reality TV and got married just weeks after they first met!

Yes, these lovebirds got engaged without ever laying eyes on one another and exchanged vows less than a month later.

Is it any wonder that all of the couples who got married on Love Is Blind Season 2 are already divorced?

Here’s hoping this year’s newlyweds will fare slightly better …

So who got hitched and who called it quits on the LIB S3 finale?

Well, consider this your final spoiler alert, because we’ve got the full rundown right here.

First up is Cole and Zanab:

No shocker here — this mismatched couple did not embark on a life of wedded bliss.

In fact, it seems they’re not even on speaking terms these days!

Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey hit it off on Love Is Blind. But have they been able to make their love last? (Photo via Netflix)

“You have disrespected me, you have insulted me, you have critiqued me, and for what it’s worth, you have single-handedly shattered my self-confidence,” Zanab told Cole in front of their wedding guests.

“And the messed up thing is I know love you… but love shouldn’t feel this way. I can’t marry you.”

At the reunion, Zanab accused Cole of kissing another woman at his bachelor party (an allegation that he denied) and bullying her into changing her eating habits.

Zanab and Cole in one of their rare civil moments. (Photo via Instagram)

Cole tearfully apologized for his abhorrent behavior, and in a new interview with People magazine Zanab confirmed that the two “do not speak.”

That’s probably for the best.

Speaking of people who should give each other some space, Nancy and Bartise ended their relationship when he turned her down at the altar.

Things did not end well between Nancy and Bartise. (Photo via Netflix)

Bartise’s lack of attraction to Nancy (and his strong attraction to Raven) seemed to be the major stumbling block here, and it was revealed on the reunion that he moved on with a “tall blonde” just days after the finale.

“I would hope that Bartise and I could be friends at some point and later on in life, maybe in his 30s, we can be friends,” Nancy told People.

“But yeah, I don’t see the benefit of us being friends at this point.”

Nancy and Bartise on Love Is Blind. (Photo via Netflix)

“We’ve gone from friends to acquaintances to no communication to disliking each other, back to friends, and right now, I would say we’re acquaintances,” Bartise confirmed.

As for the real the object of Bartise’s lust, Raven said “I do” but was rejected by SK in what might be this season’s most surprising twist.

“We have a very unique and complex set of circumstances. I feel like today is not the best time for us to do this,” SK told a tearful Raven at the altar.

SK and Raven said “I do” on the Love Is Blind season finale. (Photo via Netflix)

The fitness instructor was obviously shocked — but after four weeks of shaming the dude for his lack of Pilates skills, she probably shouldn’t have been.

Moving on to the non-shockers, Colleen and Matt got hitched, to the surprise of absolutely no one.

Yes, there were some hiccups along the way — primarily involving Colleen’s flirtations with Cole — but Matt basically turned into a heart-eye emoji the second he laid eyes on the ballerina, and it’s been mostly bliss ever since.

Matt and Colleen win the award for this year’s most boring couple. (Photo via Netflix)

“Just learning how to kind of mesh like that was tough at the very beginning,” Matt said during the reunion.

“But right now, we’re as good as it’s ever been.”

Similarly unsurprising is the joyous union of Alexa and Brennon.

These two come from very different backgrounds, but they weren’t about to let that stand in the way of true love.

Alexa and Brennon overcame their differences and got hitched. (Photo via Netflix)

“I think our backgrounds are very different, but at the end the day, we have such a love for family and I think that that love is the most important thing,” Alexa told People.

“I could have all the money in the world, but what does it mean if I don’t have it with my Brennon? He’s everything to me.”

At the reunion, Alexa revealed that she’s not pregnant, but added an emphatic “yet,” indicating that she hopes to be in a family way very soon.

Love may not always be blind, but in the case of Alexa and Brennon, it’s certainly joyful!