WHOA! Kody Brown Tells Meri to "Marry Another" in Stunning Sister Wives Trailer

Kody Brown is already down on spiritual spouse.

And it now sounds like he’d be totally cool adding to that tally.

In a sneak peek at the remaining episodes on Sister Wives Season 17 (released online by People Magazine), Kody is dealing with the fallout from Christine’s decision to walk away from her marriage.

But he’s also stressed out by the apparent annoyance that simply is his very first polygamous partner, Meri Brown.

Meri Brown looks anything but pleased in this photo of the star from Sister Wives Season 17.

At one point in the shocking footage, Kody admits he “doesn’t really consider myself married” any longer to Meri… which isn’t really the first time he has made such a statement.

We mean, the stars haven’t slept together in 10 years.

And Kody has no intentions of reigniting this flame, either.

“I’m not ever going to be in a conjugal relationship with her because I’m not going to go through that emotional torture ever again,” he said on Season 16, referring to Meri’s catfishing scandal in 2015 when she tried to find a new man.

“I’m not trying to make Meri sound bad, it’s just a bad match,” Kody added several months ago.

On a recent episode of Sister Wives, Kody reiterated this stance.

But he takes things a step further in the aforementioned trailer.

“If she wanted to move on and marry another,” Kody actually says, “she wouldn’t get an argument with me.”

Wow, huh?!?

Meri Brown doesn’t seem too bothered by… pretty much anything in this photo. Take THAT, Kody!

Elsewhere in this preview, Christine expresses concern over how her move will go over with the rest of the Browns.

“I just hope they don’t hate me,” she says to the camera.

For her part, in her own confessional, Meri reacts poorly to Christine’s monumental decision — perhaps because she has been unable to make the same one herself.

“Congratulations, you’re leaving the family,” Meri sarcastically says in a separate confessional, adding:

“Like, I don’t know what I’m supposed to say to this.”

Kody Brown is irate in this photo. He’s reacting to the news that Christine no longer wants to be his sister wife.

Kody, however, appears to be taking it the worst. By far.

In one scene, we witness him yelling at Christine for “ruining the [family’s] way [of life] rather than being accountable and screaming in her direction:

“You’re like, ‘I’m divorced. I’m leaving. I’m done with you.'”

Janelle Brown then has to comfort her friend, Christine, after Kody drives off.

From there, the family gathers for Christine’s very last night in town.

The tension is very evident as this mother of six and her kids stand with Janelle Brown and her children… while Robyn Brown and her kids stand on the opposite side with Kody.

“I don’t want to see Christine ever again,” Kody states.

Afraid of the impact this will have on the rest of Kody’s relationships, Robyn adds:

“”He still has marriages with us, and he still has to fix them or he’s going to ruin every single one of them.”

Kody’s marriage with Janelle seems to hit a major rough patch of its own as well… with the Brown patriarch pointing out how they’ve “been acting like we weren’t a married couple for most of our marriage.”

Janelle eventually hits a breaking point as she says:

“If he can’t handle my independence, I don’t know if this works for me anymore.”

Visit the official People website to watch this video — and tune in on Sunday nights at 10/9c on TLC for new episodes of Sister Wives.