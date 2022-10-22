Roloff Farms: No Longer for Sale! What the Heck is Going On?

We have a significant update on the state of Roloff Farms.

As many celebrity gossip followers know at this point, Matt Roloff put 16 acres of this property up for sale back in May, stating at the time:

“It’s time to move toward the next season of life.”

This was Matt’s decision to make, of course, after he bought his ex-wife out of her share of the farm back in 2019.

The thing is, Zach incurred the wrath of his own family members upon announcing the farm sale because both sons Zach and Jeremy believed they should have gotten a chance to take over the business.

Shortly after he confirmed plans to sell a portion of the lot, Matt explained his thinking a bit, writing that “my twin boys decided not to consider working together toward a possible joint sale.”

He also claimed this spring that the kids had “moved on to other interests and investments” and turned down a “substantial family discount” to purchase the farm.

And in response?

Matt Roloff it taking something very seriously in this photo, as he addresses the TLC cameras.

Zach Roloff tore his dad apart.

“Once again like he has for most of his life not taking responsibility for his own actions and blaming others,” Zach wrote as a comment to the aforementioned message from Matt, shocking fans and adding in May:

“Dragging the family drama that he created and then manipulate the fan base to make himself come out okay.

“This post his a new shocking low of cowardice and manipulation of his family and kids for his own gain.”

Zach and Tori Roloff are all smiles in this promotional photo for new episodes of Little People, Big World.

The father of four hasn’t really said anything in response to his son’s criticisms, but we can now confirm that Matt has taken his farm off the market.

He’s done so about a month after confirming that the property hadn’t yet attracted a buyer, while adding that big changes were on tap.

“Interested in staying at the beautiful five-bedroom house on Roloff Farms?” reads a new website teasing the land, which is now labeled as a rental home.

The house will be available for rent next pumpkin season, according to The Sun, while Matt’s plans to convert a portion of the farm into a rental will be chronicled on the latest season of Little People, Big World.

The long-running TLC series will soon return from a lengthy hiatus.

Here is a look at the official synopsis:

The Roloff Family faces uncertain times. Many hurt feelings remain over Matt’s decision to sell the North side of the farm and the waiting game begins on whether Matt can find a buyer.

Zach and Tori are settling nicely into their new house in Washington but there’s no time to relax because baby #3 shakes things up by coming early,” continues the synopsis.

Zach and Tori are now outnumbered and will have to adjust to life with three kids. Matt puts his dream house into overdrive because his plan is still to marry Caryn and move in and enjoy his retirement.

Amy and Chris are loving their first year of married life but find themselves caught in the middle of a cold war between Matt and Zach’s family.

Will Matt and Zach’s rift heal so that the Roloff clan can come together

