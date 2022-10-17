Kody Brown Says It Again: My Romantic Marriage to Meri is Over!

Throughout Sister Wives Season 17, viewers have watched as Kody Brown and Christine Brown analyze the demise of their marriage.

On Sunday night, for example, Kody said he felt backstabbed by his spouse and said that Christine had betrayed their religion by deciding to leave him last year.

Also on Sunday night, however, Kody delved into his relationship with Meri Brown.

Or lack thereof, really.

“I feel like my relationship with Meri is very good but it’s not a married situation,” Kody explained in a confessional, elaborating as follows:

“It’s an amiable relationship, but I don’t think it’s a fulfilling relationship for Meri. Not in any way.”

This has been evident for a VERY long time, of course.

Earlier this year, Meri said she and Kody hadn’t slept together in a decade… and that she was desperate for something to change.

Meri Brown addresses the camera here during a scene from TLC’s Sister Wives.

“That’s definitely something that I miss. I miss emotional intimacy with him. I miss conversations with him. I miss physical intimacy with him,” Meri said on the Sister Wives Season 16 finale.

“I would love it if he would hold my hand,” she added.

“I have hope that he will [come back to full fellowship] and also if he never does then I’m going to create my own peace and happiness within the family relationships that I do have.

“This is my family.”

Meri Brown posted this sort of intense selfie to her Instagram page in September of 2022.

On the latest installment, meanwhile, Kody emphasized that he harbors no ill will against Meri.

“Right now, I’m in the gall of bitterness with Christine,” said Kody.

“On the other hand, I have a fondness for Meri because Meri and I are getting along. I don’t know what has healed, but I’m not feeling betrayed by Meri.

“I feel betrayed by Christine.”

Kody Brown is irate in this photo. He’s reacting to the news that Christine no longer wants to be his sister wife.

For Meri — who is constantly defending her basis for sticking around — said the marriage has remained largely unchanged.

“My relationship with Kody has not improved as far as like a husband and wife relationship,” she said on air.

“That’s not something that he’s interested in. I mean, it just is what it is. It’s where we are.”

It’s where they’ve been for numerous years, too.

Elsewhere on this new episode, Christine revealed that her youngest child, Truely, accidentally found out the news of her parents’ split when she overheard her conversation with daughter Mykelti about the move.

After stating that she and Kody were divorced and that they were moving to Utah, Christine’s daughter broke down in tears.

“I have just said the hardest thing to my little girl,” Christine told viewers.

“And I don’t know what else to say. I don’t know what’s going to make it better. I just know that I am going to remember this moment for the rest of my life as the day I broke Truely’s heart.

“As much as I know it’s the right thing to do, today is just really hard.”

Sister Wives airs Sunday nights at 10/9c on TLC.